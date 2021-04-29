Biden touts federal research agency for development of 'breakthrough' cancer treatments

Erica Carbajal 

President Joe Biden called for the creation of an advanced health research agency dedicated to developing "breakthrough" treatments for cancer and other diseases during his first address to a joint session of Congress April 28. 

Such an agency would be similar to that of the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency, a branch of the Defense Department that focuses solely on national security efforts, and be led by the National Institutes of Health, President Biden said.

"It would have a singular purpose: to develop breakthroughs to prevent, detect, and treat diseases like Alzheimer's, diabetes and cancer," he said.

"I could think of no more worthy investments … I know nothing that is more bipartisan. So, let's end cancer as we know it." 

The president's comments follow a $6.5 billion budget request submitted to HHS earlier in April to launch the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. 

