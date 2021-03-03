8 scientists establish cancer research center at MetroHealth
Eight scientists have formed a cancer research center that aims to widen access to clinical trials at Cleveland-based MetroHealth, the health system said March 1.
Some of the research endeavors taking place at the center include identifying ways to potentially train blood cells to become CAR-T cells, which destroy cancer without the need for chemotherapy or radiation, and efforts to determine why triple-negative breast cancer disproportionately affects Black women.
The research center's team also plans to conduct studies focused on the long-standing health disparities that affect cancer care.
The founding scientists at the research center are:
Bingcheng Wang, PhD
William Tse, MD
Khalid Sossey-Alaoui, PhD
Zhisan Wang, MD, PhD
Donald Anthony, MD, PhD
Xiaonan Han, PhD
Ashwini Sehgal, MD
Chengfeng Yang, PhD
Each investigator is a full member or on track to becoming a full member of MetroHealth's Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, according to a news release.
