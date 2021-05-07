6 recent cancer center constructions, expansions

Here are six hospitals, health systems and cancer institutes that have expanded their facilities or shared plans to open new centers since April 23.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com

1. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health and Texas Oncology broke ground on the 85,000-square-foot Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute April 23. The facility is slated to open in 2020.

2. Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, based in Fort Myers, opened a new cancer center in Tallahassee in late April.

3. Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center, part of Virginia Mason Francican Health, said it will open a three-story, 55,000-square-foot cancer center in May.

4. Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health has broken ground on a $36 million expansion, which will add 70,000-square-feet to its cancer care institute.

5. The Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion at St. Joseph's/Candler hospital in Savannah, Ga., plans to open a cancer center in Pembroke in the fall.

6. Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Fla., is opening a pediatric oncology and hematology center May 10.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.