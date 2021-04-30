Monument Health embarks on $36M cancer center expansion

Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health has broken ground on a $36 million expansion, which will add 70,000-square-feet to its cancer care institute, local CBS affiliate KELO reported April 29.

The health system announced plans to expand the cancer institute in January, saying the facility will nearly double in size when the additions are complete.

The upgrades are focused on allowing more oncology leaders to collaborate under one roof, as well as increasing patient comfort. It will include additional clinical space such as consulting rooms and conference areas.

"Patient comfort will be key," said Doug Koch, vice president of operations at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Market. "That's especially important for the folks who receive chemotherapy or infusion treatments. They spend a lot of time in those chairs, and we want to make the experience as easy as possible for them."

The Monument Health Foundation, the health system's fundraising arm, also surpassed its $8.5 million capital campaign goal for the project, KELO reported.

