6 oncologists on the move

These six oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few months.

1. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health selected Eric Winer, MD, as the next director of the Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief at its Smilow Cancer Hospital, effective Feb. 1, 2022.

2. Adrien Bernstein, MD, joined the Division of Urology at Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center.

3. Sindhu Malapati, MD, joined the breast cancer team at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

4. Kingwood, W.Va.-based Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital is expanding the specialties it offers with the addition of oncologist Ihtishaam Qazi, MD, according to WV News.

5. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center has added Adam Kotkiewicz, DO, to its team of cancer care specialists at the hospital's Anderson Family Cancer Institute, according to South Florida Hospital News.

6. Surgical oncologist Katherine Poruk, MD, recently joined Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta, where she will focus on gastrointestinal and hepatopancreatic cancers, as well as sarcomas and melanomas.