5 recent cancer center constructions, expansions

Here five are hospitals, health systems or cancer institutes that have expanded their facilities or shared plans to open new centers since July 13.

1. Memphis, Tenn.-based West Cancer Center & Research Institute has partnered with Henry County Medical Center to expand services into the state's Dyersburg, Jackson and Paris regions.

2. St. Louis-based Siteman Cancer Center, part of Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, plans to open a 659,000-square-foot outpatient cancer center in summer 2024.

3. Marion General Hospital, part of OhioHealth, plans to open a $20 million cancer center in the east wing of the hospital in the fall of 2022.

4. New Jersey has appropriated $10 million to advance pediatric cancer research and support the development of a children's cancer center at Rutgers Cancer Institute in New Brunswick.

5. Cleveland Clinic's Weston (Fla.) Hospital has opened the Lozick Women's Center — a 6,800-square-foot facility dedicated to providing treatment and preventive services for breast cancer.