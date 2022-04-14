4 recent oncology partnerships

Here are four cancer-related partnerships formed or expanded since April 1, starting with the most recent:

1. The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center in Lexington on April 14 became the latest member to join Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance. The alliance now includes 62 cancer centers and academic institutions working to expand precision medicine in oncology and to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing.

2. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health and Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare on April 12 said they received approval to build the state's first proton beam therapy center.

3. Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center in Indianapolis joined the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, making it the only member center in the state, according to an April 4 news release.

4. Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle Children's and UW Medicine announced April 1 that they have restructured their long-standing partnership to form Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center — a unified adult cancer research and care center.







