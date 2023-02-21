58 hospitals and health systems with heart programs to watch in 2023 

Becker's Healthcare is pleased to release its list of hospitals and health systems with heart care programs to watch.

The hospitals and health systems featured have earned national recognition for their excellent heart care, outcomes and cutting edge technology. Many are also involved in research to push forward the field and discover new treatments.

These hospitals and health systems are among the best in the county and have been ranked among the top hospitals for heart care by U.S. News & World Report.

These institutions feature advanced facilities that serve thousands of patients each year and provide top care with cutting-edge techniques. They are also dedicated to expanding their heart care capabilities in their local areas as well as across the country. Many serve patients from multiple areas.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included hospitals or healthcare providers, and organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Hospitals are presented in alphabetical order

Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn, Ill.). The Advocate Heart Institute at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn, IL performs over 1,200 surgeries and over 5,000 cardiac procedures. The center is filled with highly qualified doctors who take the most innovative approach and is considered the comprehensive heart program in Illinois.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (Saint Louis). Barnes-Jewish Hospital is home to one of the nation's leading heart and vascular care centers. The hospital has a team of highly-skilled cardiologists, cardiac and vascular surgeons and heart specialists who are known for their leading-edge research on minimally invasive surgeries. Barnes-Jewish Hospital was ranked among the best hospitals in the nation and was awarded the High Performing Hospitals for Heart Attacks recognition by U.S. News & World Report.

Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano (Texas). The Baylor Scott and White Heart Hospital is renowned for its cutting-edge patient care, minimally invasive treatments and diagnostic techniques. With nearly 1,000 employees, Baylor Scott and White is one of the highest-rated hospitals and is consistently delivering safe and quality heart care.

Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak (Mich.). Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak has one of the most advanced heart and vascular programs in the country. Physicians from Beaumont were the first in the midwest to performa number of cutting-edge heart treatments. Their research and innovation has allowed them to be named the top hospital in Michigan for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston provides specialty care from all things cardiovascular medicine to cardiac and vascular surgery. BIDMC is home to the first dedicated atrial fibrillation clinic and research institutes in the Boston area. Through research doctors have drastically improved patient outcomes and advanced healthcare delivery.

Boston Children’s Hospital. The Boston Children's Benderson Family Heart Center specializes in the most advanced medical and surgical treatments. With the largest heart and pediatric program in the country, their doctors and surgeons have experience in treating children' with rare heart diseases.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston). Brigham and Women’s Hospital has consistently been a leader in cardiovascular care and research. Nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report, the hospital has one of the largest cardiovascular care programs in the United States. Through extensive research and constant innovation the hospital's physicians have been able to perform life-changing treatments that greatly improve the quality of life on millions of patients.

Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). Broward Health Heart Center provides patients with a full spectrum of heart and vascular care. Specialists use cutting-edge technology and treatments that treat a variety of cardiovascular conditions. Through their impressive care with top experts, doctors have been able to help patients live their healthiest life.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). With groundbreaking research and treatments, The Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute has been able to improve the lives of thousands of patients. The institute is ranked first in California for cardiology and heart surgery, first in the nation for their adult heart transplant surgery and first in the country for their expertise in transcather aortic valve replacements by U.S. News & World Report.

CentraCare-St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital. The CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center is one of the most advanced heart and vascular centers in Central Minnesota. Known for its life-saving heart and vascular technologies, the center was ranked in the top 30 for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report.

Cleveland Clinic. The Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic has consistently been a top-performing heart program in the United States. In 2022-23, Cleveland Clinic was ranked No. 1 best hospital for cardiology and heart surgery by the U.S. News & World Report. With one of the largest cardiovascular programs, Cleveland Clinic patients will have access to a wide variety of treatments and expert doctors.

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.). The Heart Clinics at Duke University Hospital have specialized training in advanced techniques and treatments for heart disease. With doctors and surgeons who are globally recognized for their research, care, and education Duke Heart Clinics are frequently top performers among national ratings firms.

Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health. The team at The Heart Care Center at Hackensack Meridian Health has extensive experience in cutting-edge surgeries, treatments and procedures. The hospital is known for success with minimally invasive surgeries and high performing care in areas such as heart attack, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery and heart failure. Overall the team is known for interpersonal care and creating a friendly environment.

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia). With a wide variety of programs and services Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian is ranked top in the state and ranked highly around the country for heart care by U.S. News & World Report. The hospitals also have the largest cardiac arrhythmia, valve disease, vascular surgery, heart failure and transplant programs in the region. The team is filled with expert researchers who are constantly exploring new treatments for heart and vascular conditions.

Houston Methodist Hospital. Houston Methodist Hospital is recognized for their team of cardiovascular specialists who use advanced, preventative practices to treat a variety of heart diseases. This team is dedicated to providing quality care and research no matter the unique circumstances. Due to the dedicated, detail oriented team, The department of cardiology at Houston Methodist Debakey and Heart Vascular Center has made tremendous strides which has led it to consistently hold a high ranking by U.S. News & World Report

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). The Johns Hopkins Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute has a team of cardiologists, cardiac surgeons and vascular surgeons that are dedicated to delivering a range of treatments and surgeries with a high standard of care. The Institute has a stellar reputation and is consistently ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report for best cardiology and heart surgery services.

Keck Medical Center of USC (Los Angeles). Physicians and surgeons at Keck Medical Center of USC use non-invasive, high-tech tools and treatments to treat patients with a variety of heart diseases. The center is filled with personable doctors who customize each treatment to the specific needs of each patient. The doctors genuine compassion and care for their patients has helped the center get recognized by the American Heart Association and the U.S. News & World Report.

Lehigh Valley Hospital (Allentown, Pa.). The Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute has a team of heart specialists who collaborate and create the most personalized plan for their patients. For heart attack survival, Lehigh Valley is consistently ranked among the top in the country. Lehigh Valley is also recognized for research on cutting-edge treatments and surgeries.

Lenox Hill Hospital at Northwell Health (New York City). Lenox Hill Hospital has state-of-the-art facilities and renowned cardiac experts who use advanced surgical techniques. Surgeons at the hospital were among the first to develop and perform many groundbreaking procedures. The hospital's 1,780-square-foot cardiovascular and thoracic surgery suite housed the East Coast’s first advanced robotic system.

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). The Corrigan Minhan Heart Center at Massachusetts General Hospital has every resource of the hospital behind it including educational materials and access to promising new therapies through clinical trials. This wide range of resources is why patients from all over the world choose to undergo cardiac surgery there. The hospital has five specific programs, including adult congenital heart disease and heart failure and cardiac transplant.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Mayo Clinic's three campuses in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona are known for providing superior heart care. U.S. News & World Report ranked the system's hospital in Rochester, Minn., as No. 2 in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery in 2022-23.. Its expert surgeons perform more than 4,500 cardiac surgeries each year from heart failure surgery to congenital heart disease in adults. The system's clinicians and researchers also participate in innovative studies to improve donor hearts before transplantation with ex-vivio perfusion.

Medical City Dallas Hospital. Medical City Heart Hospital offers 63 private patient rooms and many cardiac services from complex vascular and heart surgery to minimally invasive vascular surgery. It is among the most comprehensive heart and vascular hospitals in the Southwest. Medical City was ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Texas for adult cardiac surgery by Healthgrades.

MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute at MedStar Washington Hospital Center (Washington, D.C.). With more than half a century of being a top destination for cardiac surgery, the department of cardiac surgery at MedStar is one of the largest programs of its kind in the country. Its experts perform more than 2,200 heart operations each year and have performed 800 ventricular assist device implantations to date.

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston). Memorial Hermann Heart and Vascular Institute at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center opened in 2008 and is a state-of-the-art, 230,000-square-foot, eight-story facility. The hospital has a solid track record of great outcomes, innovation and patient care. Memorial Hermann has earned a variety of recognitions, including the Get with The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus-Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus award.

Montefiore Medical Center (Bronx, N.Y.). The team at Montefiore Einstein's Center for Heart and Vascular Care is committed to using the leading therapies and best practices to treat and prevent cardiovascular disease. The first transvenous pacemaker system was developed at Montefiore and the hospital remains dedicated to staying on the cutting edge of treatment. Montefiore's physicians and surgeons treated 4,476 patients for acute myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure and/or cardiac arrhythmias in 2021.

Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center. Morristown Medical Center is a top hospital nationwide for cardiology and heart surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report. Its cardiac surgeons perform over 1,000 open-heart surgeries a year. Morristown's state-of-the-art operating room and endovascular suites allow for the efficient and effective care of patients.

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City). Mount Sinai Heart at The Mount Sinai Hospital is among the leaders in cardiology care, cardiac surgery and advanced research. The heart hospital is led by Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD. who works with his team to pioneer treatments for five different heart problems.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City). For nearly 20 years, NewYork-Presbyterian has been a top hospital in the nation. Its cardiology and cardiac surgery services include many respected cardiologists and cardiac surgeons. NewYork-Presbyterian also treats more cardiac patients than any other cardiac program in the Northeast.

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.). The Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore University Hospital offers advanced care in a wide array of specialty areas. It has one of New York’s largest cardiac programs and provides access to exclusive clinical trials and groundbreaking treatments. Its facilities feature advanced technology such as catheterizations and electrophysiology labs.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago). The Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute provides comprehensive heart and vascular care with superior results. It is a top-ranked program by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital features six clinical centers that offer patient-focused care for rare and challenging conditions and treatments.

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City). The heart specialists at NYU Langone strive to provide safe and high quality care. NYU Langone's experts at the Heart Valve Center have performed more than 5,000 mitral valve repair procedures. The robust program features a wide range of centers for specialized care.

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). The team of cardiology experts at Wexner Medical Center offers the latest heart treatment options for patients. Its many clinics are equipped to help patients manage their complex conditions with quicker recoveries after noninvasive procedures. Wexner also offers many locations to make it easier for patients to see an expert on their schedule.

Orlando (Fla.). Health South Lake Hospital. Orlando Health's South Lake Hospital features a team of board-certified cardiologists, radiologists and emergency physicians and staff. The hospital has access to s the latest clinical examinations and advanced procedures for exceptional patient outcomes. South Lake's team specializes in more than 40 heart and vascular areas to offer the best treatment and outcomes.

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Rush is top-ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a leading center for heart care. The hospital also is designated as a three-star program for thoracic surgery by The Society of Thoracic Surgeons. Rush shares physicians, technology and communications throughout its networks, which makes it easier to get specialized services wherever a patient is.

Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute (Kansas City, Mo.). Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute offers comprehensive care with a full range of cardiovascular services. The hospital leverages the latest technology to provide the best possible care. Its clinical trials ensure that it can provide advanced procedures to transform patient outcomes.

Scripps La Jolla (Calif.) Hospitals. Scripps has a well-respected team of cardiologists and heart surgeons. The hospital features a diverse team of physicians and surgeons who use the advanced technology to provide great care to patients across San Diego County and beyond.

St. Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh). St. Clair Health is committed to providing expert care to its patients. The hospital has a highly skilled team of professionals who work to treat a wide array of cardiovascular diseases. St. Clair's surgeons are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and it offers "one-stop post-op" which helps reduce stress on patients after open heart surgery by allowing them to stay in the same room.

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center (Roslyn, N.Y.). St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center has been recognized for excellence in six different procedures by U.S. News & World Report as well as an overall high ranking facility. St. Francis has been a leader for more than 50 years providing exceptional care. The hospital's cardiologists use cutting-edge technologies to provide upstanding care.

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital. Stanford Health Care delivers advanced care for cardiovascular diseases to more than 5,000 patients from around the world each year. The hospital treats a wide array of diseases with its expert team. Stanford also has ongoing clinical trials to find new groundbreaking treatments.

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). For more than 45 years, the Sutter Heart and Vascular Institute has provided advanced care for patients of all ages. It has been home to 10 different notable firsts such as the first successful open-heart surgery. Sutter's staff features experts in the fields of cardiology, interventional cardiology, cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, electrophysiology, heart failure, congenital heart disorders and transplantation.

Texas Heart Institute at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center (Houston). Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, home of the Texas Heart Institute is widely recognized as a leader in cardiovascular care. U.S. News & World Report has consistently recognized THI at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center as a ranked center for cardiology and heart surgery. The hospital's heart specialists have performed more than 250,000 cardiac catheterizations, 115,000 open-heart surgeries and 1,100 heart transplants.

The Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu). Queen's Heart at The Queen's Medical Center offers patient-centered cardiovascular medicine, surgical care and diagnostic testing. The hospital features a team of board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners focused on heart care. Queen's experts participate in clinical trials and its physicians teach at the University of Hawai‘i cardiovascular disease fellowship training program.

UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento). UC Davis brings together top faculty, state-of-the-art facilities and ongoing research with its heart and vascular care services. The hospital features multiple specialists that are passionate about providing the best possible patient-centered care.

UCLA Health. The UCLA division of heart and vascular services has provided cardiovascular care to Los Angeles for over 25 years. The hospital has one of the largest heart transplant programs in the county and is a leading center for treating and managing heart failure. UCLA also offers more than 10 locations across the greater Los Angeles region and advanced surgical options such as robotic heart valve surgery. U.S. News & World Report ranked UCLA Medical Center among the top 20 hospitals in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery in 2022-23.

UC San Diego Health. UC San Diego Health Supizio Cardiovascular Center was built in 2005 with a $10 million gift for the state-of-the-art cardiovascular facility. The 54-bed facility also features four cardiovascular operating rooms, cardiac catheterization labs and outpatient clinics. UC San Diego Health was ranked among the top 50 hospitals in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery in 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report.

University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute (Cleveland). The highly dedicated and skilled team at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute provides advanced care with minimally invasive surgical techniques. The hospital also provides access to more than 140 heart and vascular clinical trials, showing its devotion to developing new medications, devices and techniques. University Hospitals has specialized programs ready to care for any patient.

University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. With more than 10 specialized programs to care for patients, the Cardiovascular Institute at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine is ready to provide a full range of care for its patients' hearts. Its physicians have extensive experience diagnosing and treating heart and vascular conditions. U.S. News & World Report frequently rates the hospital among the nation’s top 50 for cardiology and heart surgery.

University of Chicago Medical Center. UChicago Medicine's heart and vascular care team has multiple experts in cardiology, cardiac surgery, vascular surgery and research. The hospital provides advanced treatments for even the most complex conditions. In 2022, UChicago Medicine set the state record for heart transplants in Illinois for the second year in a row, this time with 66 performed.

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City). The experts at the University of Kansas Health System provide life-saving care for people with heart disease and more. The academic medical center is at the forefront of research that leads to new treatments for cardiovascular and heart disease. The University of Kansas Hospital has a full range of modern, innovative services to insure its patients are best cared for.

University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center (Ann Arbor). The Frankel Cardiovascular Center at the University of Michigan is well-equipped to care for patients in need of heart care. Heart specialists at the center performed 1,200 aortic and aortic valve procedures last year as well as multiple minimally invasive trials. To date, the hospital has supported around 1,000 heart transplants.

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle). The Heart Institute at UW Medicine features an acclaimed team of clinicians who are dedicated to performing groundbreaking treatment of complex heart problems. The hospital has many ongoing clinical trials which help to place it at the forefront of innovation for new treatments. UW Medicine has a range of expertise to treat common conditions as well as more complex ones, and features multiple convenient locations.

UPMC (Pittsburgh). The UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute provides quality and comprehensive cardiovascular care with its heart team approach. The health system houses innovative research and clinical trials to provide new options wherever possible. The Institute has more than 10 specialized centers and programs to treat all types of heart and vascular diseases.

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). The surgeons at Southwestern Medical Center are experts in advanced interventional therapies and surgical procedures. They perform more than 1,000 vascular operations every year. Compassionate care meets extensive clinical and research resources to give the best outcomes for cardiovascular health.

Valley View Heart & Vascular Center (Glenwood Springs, Colo.). The Valley View Heart & Vascular Center provides personalized care for its patients. The hospital offers multiple treatments and a comprehensive care plan for each patient tailored to their needs. Valley View heart specialists participate in clinical trials such as the RECEALPLAQUE research study focused on preventing future heart attacks.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute provide unique plans for each patient. It has an expert team of well-respected heart and vascular specialists. The hospital also offers advanced care by staying on the cutting edge of treatment options. Vanderbilt stays true to its history of pioneering innovative techniques such as minimally invasive aneurysm repair with new research.

Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center (Richmond, Va.). The division of cardiology provides excellent care for its patients in all aspects of cardiovascular disease. It has a wide array of clinical program areas such as non‐invasive cardiology, interventional cardiology, cardiac arrhythmias, acute chest pain management, heart failure and advanced heart failure. VCU Medical Center has more than 30 board-certified cardiologists involved in care, teaching and research.

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle). The cardiology branch of medicine at Virginia Mason Medical Center has a host of dedicated cardiologists with lots of experience in general cardiology and preventative care. The hospital's experts are prepared to develop treatment plans for conditions like coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, heart valve disease, angina and heart failure. Virginia Mason also features advanced treatment options for patients to have the best possible outcomes.

Wellstar Paulding Hospital (Hiram, Ga.). Heart Care at Wellstar Paulding Hospital brings together world-class cardiovascular expertise, advanced treatment technology and a team of cardiac specialists to advance heart care. It has received recognition for its quality program such as the Heart Failure GOLD PLUS with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll. Wellstar's team is ready to provide personalized treatment whether a patient needs a minimally invasive procedure, nutrition counseling or medication.





