Becker's Healthcare is pleased to release the "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare | 2022" list, which highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth.

The organizations featured on this list offer benefits and opportunities for employees to build successful careers above and beyond the average healthcare provider or company; they encourage professional development and promote leadership from within. Many honorees on the list offer substantial wellness and personal benefits to ensure employees strike a positive work/life balance.

Becker's also took community impact into account, recognizing organizations with a mission of volunteerism and giving back.

Andrew Cass, Naomi Diaz, Cailey Gleeson, Georgina Gonzales, Riz Hatton, Marcus Robertson, Marissa Plescia and Ariana Portalatin contributed to the development of this list.

Becker's Healthcare developed this list based on nominations and editorial research. Organizations do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list. This list is not an endorsement of any hospital, health system or company mentioned.

For questions and comments on this list, contact Laura Dyrda at ldyrda@beckershealthcare.com.

Hospitals, Health Systems and Medical Groups

Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital. Akron Children's Hospital encourages and values a culture of collaboration and dedication, which earned it recognition as one of the most innovative hospitals in the U.S. by Parent magazine in 2018. It has been featured on several Forbes lists, including "America's Best Large Employers," "Best Employers for Diversity" and "Best Employers for Women." The hospital's Career Launch and ASCEND programs foster a diverse workforce. The hospital also invests about $3 million each year into the higher education of its employees, including continuing education opportunities and education reimbursement.

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital was named one of "America's Best Midsize Employers" in 2021 by Forbes. The hospital boasts a family-oriented environment dedicated to the career development of its employees and a diverse and inclusive workforce. Employee benefits include long-term care insurance, an employee assistance program for personal issues, financial planning services and tuition assistance.

Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Atlantic Health System's more than 400 locations are staffed by 18,000 team members and 4,800 physicians. The health system's employees are covered with a multitude of benefits such as dental, vision, health and disability, life insurance, and legal services. The system also offers financial planning, adoption assistance, mentorship programs, career coaching and tuition reimbursement. Atlantic Health System has been honored by several companies for its workplace accomplishments, including being included in the "100 Best Companies to Work For" and "100 Best Workplaces for Diversity" lists by Fortune, and being named a Gold-Level Well Workplace by the Wellness Council of America.

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Atrium Health is backed by more than 70,000 teammates serving patients at its network of 40 hospitals and more than 1,400 care locations. In 2017, the health system earned gold recognition as one of the "Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles" by the National Business Group on Health. Its award-winning LiveWell program provides resources for employees to achieve physical, financial and personal health and well-being. It was also named a "Best-In-State Employer," "Best Employer for New Grads" and "Best Employer for Women" by Forbes.

Banner Health (Phoenix). As one of the largest nonprofit healthcare systems in the country, Banner Health supports its team of 52,000 employees with fertility support, education assistance, flexible employment and compensation, and comprehensive benefits programs. The nonprofit system launched its Better Than Ever for Nurses program to invest in its nurses so it can rely less on outside staffing. The health system supports and encourages diversity of its staff with team member resource groups; diversity, equity and inclusion-focused webinars and educational sessions; and community-based volunteer efforts to address health disparities.

Baptist Health (Louisville, Ky.). Baptist Health has been named one of the "Top 30 Best Places to Work" among large companies in the state by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resources Management 13 times. The nonprofit health system offers extensive benefits and incentive programs for employees beyond life and health insurance, including tuition reimbursement, an employee assistance program, and flexible spending accounts for dependent care and healthcare.

Baptist Health South Florida (Miami). Baptist Health South Florida's team of more than 24,000 employees and 4,000 physicians conduct more than 1.5 million patient visits per year. The health system has been named one of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" 22 years in a row. It was also included in People's 2020 "50 Companies that Care" list and named one of Ethisphere's "Most Ethical Companies" in 2021.

BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.). BayCare Health System is one of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S., with more than 27,000 employees servicing 15 hospitals. It has been recognized as a star employer by Great Places to Work, People, the Tampa Bay Times and Fortune. Some of its accolades include Fortune and Great Place to Work's "100 Best Companies to Work For" from 2018-21 and "Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma" from 2019-21. Fortune and Great Place to Work have also named it as a "Best Workplace" for millennials, women and diversity. BayCare supports its workforce beyond health insurance and retirement benefits. Its BayCare Extras program includes auto insurance, college savings plans, identity theft support, pet insurance and travel assistance.

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). Baylor Scott & White Health employs more than 7,300 physicians and 49,000 employees serving patients at 52 hospitals and more than 800 patient care sites. In November, Baylor launched a continuing education fund to support its more than 2,100 military employees. The health system earned Viqtory's 2021 Top Military Friendly Employer designation and was the only health system in Texas to be ranked in the top 10. The nonprofit's benefits include health coverage, financial assistance, emotional support, paid time off and tuition reimbursement.

Bellin Health (Green Bay, Wis.). Bellin Health has served its community for more than 100 years with its team of more than 400 physicians and advanced practice clinicians. The health system prides itself on its physician/administration dyad structure that gives physicians a stronger voice within the organization. Its benefits include child care, educational assistance and shift differentials.

Berkshire Health Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.). Berkshire is anchored by a 292-bed hospital in Pittsfield. It is its community's largest employer, with nearly 3,500 employees and 450 medical staff. The health system supports its team with health insurance, malpractice insurance, flexible spending accounts and continuing education support.

Boston Medical Center (Boston). The Boston Medical Center is a 514-bed hospital employing 880 physicians, 729 residents and fellows, and 6,841 full-time employees. The hospital was ranked among the best employers in Massachusetts by Forbes in 2021 and was named one of LinkedIn's 2021 top companies in Boston. It offers employees competitive compensation, educational assistance, mentoring, pet insurance and pharmacy services, among other benefits.

Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.). Carilion Clinic employed 788 physicians at its 282 clinical locations in 2020. Among comprehensive health benefits for employees and their domestic partners, Carilion Clinic also offers the Virgin Pulse wellness program, a holistic wellness solution to cultivate healthy habits and improve health outcomes among employees. The company also provides career growth opportunities, certification reimbursement and pension plans.

Carle Health System (Urbana, Ill.). Carle Health System ranks 25th on Fortune's "28 Best Large Workplaces in Health Care." In 2019, Carle ranked as one of "America's Best Hospitals" by Healthgrades and achieved Magnet designation. The system values excellence, compassion, inclusivity, integrity and accountability.

Children's Health (Dallas). Children's Health's mission is to improve the health of children, and support those who love them and provide their care. The health system has a commitment to giving back to the community, and has a foundation to provide $40 million in charity care and $167 million in community benefits. The system's employees have access to traditional health benefits as well as a wellness program where employees can reduce medical coverage by participating in activities to improve health. Children's Health also offers a learning institute to support professional growth, tuition assistance and dedicated learning advisor to connect team members to personalized opportunities. The system values diversity and made its first diversity and inclusion communication strategy in 2021.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is ranked first on Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers 2022." The hospital has a team-oriented approach and values employees' input and ideas. It is also recognized on Newsweek's "World's Best Specialized Hospitals." CHOP encourages professional development and has a team-oriented approach for career growth opportunities. The system asks employees for input, ideas and inspiration to take the organization to the next level, and offers a career management center for self-initiated career development.

ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.). ChristianaCare is ranked on the Forbes list for "America's Best Large Employers 2022." The system values personal growth and provides opportunities to move up within the organization as well as tuition reimbursement. Employees also stay for the system's innovation, inclusion and diversity, and reputation.

Cincinnati Children's. Employees say Cincinnati Children's has good benefits, provides a great work environment and allows growth. The organization values a team approach for caring for children and their families. Cincinnati Children's also provides several opportunities to promote a diverse workforce.

Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic is one of nine health systems on Ethisphere Institute's 2022 list of "World's Most Ethical Companies." It is also on the Forbes list for "America's Best Large Employers 2022." The system has six key values: safety and quality, empathy, teamwork, integrity, inclusion, and innovation.

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). CommonSpirit aims to provide a healthier future for all through faith, innovation and humanity. The system's values are compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration. CommonSpirit is also committed to diversity, inclusion and equity by promoting a workforce representative of its community.

Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.). Covenant Health values integrity, quality, service, caring, developing people and using resources wisely. The system was named a Forbes "Best in State Employer" for Tennessee in 2020 and 2021. Covenant is collaborative across all services and geographical areas to provide quality care, and partners with several educational organizations to train medical and nursing students.

Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.). Deaconess was named one of Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers 2022." The system supports professional development and personal success, and provides flexible work schedules. Deaconess seeks to offer its employees a workplace of courtesy, respect, empathy, dignity and optimism.

Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.). With more than 22,000 employees, Duke is on the Forbes list for "America's Best Large Employers 2022." It was also ranked 10th for Forbes' list on "Best Employers for Women 2021." The system values caring for patients, excellence, safety, integrity, diversity and teamwork.

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta). Emory employs 24,000 people in its system. It is on Forbes' list for "America's Best Large Employers 2022," as well as "Best Employers for New Grads 2021." About half of the physicians recognized in the 2020 "Top Doctors" issue of Atlanta Magazine were physicians from Emory.

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare (Wallingford, Conn.). Gaylord values integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence. Its employees are mission-driven and have a passion for caring for those recovering from major illnesses and injuries. The system was ranked as a "2022 Top Workplaces USA," as well as "2021 Top Workplace" by Hearst Connecticut Media.

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Hackensack has been a certified "Great Place to Work" for six years in a row by the Great Places to Work Institute. The system motivates its workers through five values: creativity, courage, compassion, collaboration and connection. Hackensack Meridian touts it's competitive salary and benefits offerings, and leans on a team-based environment with many opportunities for professional growth. It was ranked No. 11 on the "2021 DiversityInc Top Hospitals & Health Systems" list.

Health First (Rockledge, Fla.). Founded in 1995, Health First is central Florida's only fully integrated delivery network. It operates four hospitals and employs over 9,000 staff members. With core values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence, Health First's mission is to improve the health and wellness of its patients through compassionate healthcare. One of the ways the system emphasizes compassion is through its donations to the Brevard Health Alliance, which provides healthcare services to thousands of underinsured or uninsured patients who can't afford those services in central Florida.

Highland Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.). Highland Hospital is committed to fostering an environment of respect and integrity for its staff, patients and their families. Employees are offered a variety of benefits, including a home ownership incentive program in designated neighborhoods. The hospital is also committed to furthering the growth and education of their employees through a series of programs, namely its Career Ladder and Leadership Development programs.

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Founded in 1863, Hospital for Special Surgery is the oldest orthopedic hospital in the nation. The hospital has received numerous awards and recognitions, including being named U.S. News & World Reports best hospital for orthopedics for 12 years in a row. It was also the first hospital in New York City to receive the Magnet Award for Nursing Excellence and the first facility in the state to be redesignated with nursing’s highest honor five consecutive times.

Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.). Rooted in a Fransician mission, Hospital Sisters Health System's core values of respect, care, competence and joy can be felt by employees and patients alike. The system comprises 15 hospitals and a network of physician partners committed to providing exceptional care. The mission also translates to a comprehensive employee benefits program, which includes $5,000 pretax pay annually to cover eligible daycare expenses.

Houston Methodist. Houston Methodist has spent the last decade on Fortune's "100 Best Companies To Work For" list. The private, nonprofit hospital employs over 15,500 employees, with over 1,700 jobs created in the last year. Employees are offered a number of benefits, including paid time off for volunteer work and college tuition reimbursement.

Jackson Healthcare (Alpharetta, Ga.). Jackson Healthcare was ranked No. 10 on Fortune's "28 Best Large Workplaces in Healthcare" list in 2021. Aside from its four consecutive years on Fortune's 'Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma," Jackson Healthcare has also spent two consecutive years on its "Best Workplaces for Women" list. Founded in 2000, the family of healthcare staffing, search and technology companies serves over 10 million patients annually.

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia). Jefferson Health strives to reimagine health, education and discovery to create unparalleled value for its patients and employees. The system currently employs over 9,000 staff members across its five primary locations. Jefferson Health continually makes the U.S. News and World Reports "Top Hospitals in Pennsylvania" list, coming in third last year.

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). John Hopkins Medicine has received countless awards since its inception in 1889, including a spot on Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers" list in 2022. In 2021 alone, it was also included on Forbes' "America's Best Employers By State," "Best Employers for New Grads" and "Best Employers for Diversity" lists. John Hopkins Medicine employs over 40,000 staff members and encourages excellence, discovery, leadership, integrity, diversity and respect to transform healthcare for its patients and their families.

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland). Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente serves over 12.5 million patients annually at 39 hospitals in eight states and the District of Columbia. Its mission is to provide high-quality, affordable services to its patients and the surrounding communities. Kaiser Permanente was named one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies" in 2022 by Ethisphere Institute, a for-profit company that defines and measures corporate ethical standards.

Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Keck Medicine of USC ​​strives to be a trusted leader offering personalized, compassionate and innovative healthcare to its patients and families. The core values of the services provided are empowerment, integrity, respect, collegiality and vitality with a special commitment to authenticity. The system scores 4.2 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor, with 79 percent of its employer reviewers saying they would recommend Keck Medicine's services to a friend. Rod Hanners, the system's CEO, has a 91 percent approval rating on Glassdoor.

Kettering Health (Miamisburg, Ohio). Founded in 1964, Kettering Health strives to be a leader in transforming healthcare experiences for their patients and staff through their faith-based mission. The system employs over 14,000 staff members, who are encouraged to follow they system's core values of care, competency, collaboration, trustworthiness and innovation. Kettering Health was named one of Fortune's "100 Best Companies To Work For." The system offers a "Walk in My Shoes" program, which allows leaders to shadow team members in all aspects of care.

LCMC Health (New Orleans). LCMC Health's goal is to provide healthcare and education to its patients that is beyond extraordinary. In 2021, the system was named one of Forbes' “Best Employers,” and it earned CHIME Digital Health "Most Wired" and Joy in Medicine recognitions that year as well. In 2021, 136 of its physicians were named “Best Doctor” in their respective fields by New Orleans Magazine.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.). Currently employing over 19,000 staff members, Lehigh Valley Health Network was named one of Fortune's 2021 "28 Best Large Workplaces in Healthcare." Founded in 1899, the system has consistently strived to give its patients access to superior healthcare. To meet this vision, Lehigh Valley Health Network emphasizes its core values of compassion, integrity, collaboration and excellence in each one of its employees.

Linton (N.D.) Hospital. The mission of Linton Hospital is to enhance the health, well-being and quality of life of those it serves. The hospital continually adapts to the needs of the people it serves. Linton Hospital respects and values the contributions every staff member and volunteer makes to deliver patient care.

MaineHealth (Portland). The rallying cry of MaineHealth is "working together so our communities are the healthiest in America." MaineHealth is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion throughout its system. The organization's core values focus on the patient and respect, integrity, excellence, ownership and innovation.

Mass General Brigham (Boston). Mass General Brigham is a health system with 16 entities and a diverse workforce of 78,000 team members caring for 1.5 million patients annually. The health system, which has 6,500 physicians and 9,100 nurses, aims to lead with gratitude, equity and transparency. The system promotes workforce development by creating achievement and advancement opportunities. It also invests in the education and training of the next generation of leaders.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Mayo Clinic has a workforce of about 1.3 million serving patients from all 50 states and 130 countries around the world. The health system has hospitals in Minnesota, Florida, Arizona, London and Abu Dhabi. It values its employee contributions, blending their skills to create a collaborative environment. The organization adheres to professionalism, ethics and personal responsibility. In 2021, Mayo Clinic was ranked the No. 1 hospital by U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek. It was No. 3 on Forbe's 2021 list of best large U.S. employers.

MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). MD Anderson Cancer Center's core values are caring, integrity, discovery, safety and stewardship. The center, named the No. 1 cancer hospital in the nation in 2021 by U.S. News & World Report, states that its people are its greatest asset. The health system has employee networks supporting diversity and inclusion, with a focus on women, cancer in the workplace, LGBTQ employees, military veterans and more. MD Anderson also offers employees remote work options, back-up dependent care, an employee discounts program and financial education and resources.

Medical City Healthcare (Dallas). Through its diversity and inclusion efforts, Medical City Healthcare strives for the advancement of women and people of color in leadership and to strengthen the diversity of its talent at all levels. In fall 2021 employee satisfaction survey results, more than three-quarters of Medical City Healthcare colleagues reported feeling a sense of belonging. They also reported the organization provided good opportunities to learn and grow.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City). Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to create a safe, supportive and compassionate environment where everyone is treated with respect. To do so, the center encourages its employees to share their ideas and different perspectives through its employee resource networks. It has also launched an equality, diversity, and inclusion council.

MemorialCare Health System (Fountain Valley, Calif.). MemorialCare Health System's values are integrity, accountability, best practices, compassion and synergy. The organization expresses a commitment to doing the right thing, even when no one is looking. The health system offers a well-being program called "The Good Life" focused on active living, mindful eating, life balance and social connection. MemorialCare also gives employees educational and professional development opportunities as well as tuition reimbursements.

Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore). Mercy Medical Center's core values are hospitality, justice, excellence, stewardship and prayer. The center is dedicated to community outreach and offers employees many opportunities to serve the vulnerable and underserved. Mercy Medical Center's mission is deeply rooted in a respect for all.

Methodist Health System (Dallas). The pandemic provided Methodist Health System opportunities to show that employees' health and well-being are top priorities. During the pandemic, Methodist Health System had no furloughs or reductions in benefits. Instead, it offered its employees increased flexibility through an expanded telework policy, Employee Protection Pay and COVID premiums, child care and elder care resources and other benefits.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.). Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare expresses a commitment to service, quality, integrity, teamwork and innovation. The organization made local minority- and women-owned business economic development a strategic priority in 2000, and in 2021, the organization landed the 56th spot on Forbes' "Best Employers for Women" list.

Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall (N.Y.). During a pandemic that put healthcare organizations on the front lines in the struggle against COVID-19, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall worked to create a great workplace for its more than 1,200 employees. Throughout 2020 and into 2021, MSLC received designation by the American Nurses Association as a Magnet organization, the nation’s highest honor for nursing excellence. Fortune has named MSLC a "Great Place to Work" for the fourth year in a row, including in 2021 as a "Best Workplace in Health Care & Biopharma."

Mosaic Life Care (St. Joseph, Mo.). Mosaic Life Care's vision is to transform community health by being a life-care innovator focused on patients, value and quality. It is the largest employer in its region with more than 4,000 employees. The organization is No. 139 on Forbes' "America's Best Midsize Employers" list for 2022.

MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.). MUSC touts that diversity and inclusion are woven into the fabric of its workplace. In 2019, Forbes named MUSC the 13th best employer for diversity. The health system expanded its efforts in 2020 when it established the Office of Equity. The office united MUSC Health and MUSC University in its efforts to better elevate diversity, equity and inclusion and assure its workforce, students and leadership reflect the community it serves. Forbes also named MUSC one of "America's Best Large Employers" in 2022.

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio). Nationwide Children's Hospital sees more than 1.6 million patients annually from around the world. It builds research programs to assure tomorrow's breakthroughs help children everywhere. Nationwide Children's also is committed to building social equity in its community. Its Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families initiative has built or improved hundreds of homes in Columbus. Forbes ranked it 39th on its "America's Best Large Employers" list in 2022.

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City). NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital touts its commitment that every person and every role counts. From tuition reimbursement with prepaid options, to child and elder care to free yoga, NewYork-Presbyterian understands the importance of taking care of those who take care of their patients. The hospital ranked 42nd on Glassdoor's "2021 Employees' Choice Award for Top 100 Best Places to Work" and had the highest rating for large healthcare systems.

North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital. With more than 3,000 employees and more than 508 physicians representing 46 specialites, North Kansas City Hospital works to create a culture of respect and empowerment. Employees are encouraged to build great working relationships and take advantage of opportunities to achieve professional goals. The hospital offers tuition reimbursement and on-site childcare. Forbes named North Kansas City Hospital one of the "Best Midsize Employers" in 2022.

NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.). With 17,000 employees and a 900-physician multispecialty group practice, Northshore's mission is to "preserve and improve human life." The system provides a range of benefits to its employees, including counseling, virtual therapy, legal and financial services and child and elder care, among other services.

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Northwell Health is New York's largest private employer with more than 78,000 employees. It's also the state's largest healthcare provider with 22 hospitals and more than 830 outpatient facilities. Northwell's myRecognition program offers employees points that can be spent on lifestyle rewards for exemplifying the organization’s six behavioral expectations. Northwell was one of nine health systems named to Ethisphere Institute's 2022 list of "world's most ethical companies."

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago). Northwestern Medicine aims to cultivate a workforce as diverse as the patients it serves. Twenty percent of its downtown workforce comes from under-resourced communities. Employee benefits include tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment services and reimbursable professional development. Forbes named it the 19th Best Large Employer in 2022 and 36th Best Employer for New Grads in 2021.

Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.). With more than 18,000 people and 2,000 physicians on its medical staff, Norton is Louisville's second largest employer. The system includes five hospitals in Louisville and one in Madison, Ind. Norton offers programs to enhance the personal and professional development of its employees, including career, leadership and staff development courses. Norton also offers job shadowing, which provides employees an opportunity to explore other roles within the organization. Forbes named Norton a "Best Large Employer" in 2022.

OhioHealth (Columbus). The nationally recognized nonprofit health system touts the belief that its people are the source of its strength, and it is committed to providing a workplace that supports employees to fulfill their personal, professional and community responsibilities. It has been named by Great Place to Work and Fortune as a top 100 best company to work for, sitting at number 49 on the list. OhioHealth provides one-on-one coaching, fitness classes and on-site health clinics for its staff.

Orlando (Fla.) Health. Orlando Health has made it on to Forbes' best large employers list and is the top-rated Florida health organization. It shares its financial achievements with its team members, who participate in an annual incentive bonus program that centers on the achievement of key organizational goals. It also supports personal development of its staff, paying 100 percent for books and tuition at select schools as well as aiding staff in their well-being and health, providing a wellness platform for them and their families. Orlando Health is also committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, hosting educational programs and participating in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Healthcare Equality Index.

OSF Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.). OSF was named one of the best employers in the country for women in 2020 by Forbes and was the highest-ranked Illinois-based health care system to earn the distinction.OSF Healthcare runs its system with several core values in mind, including integrity, leadership, supportive work environment and employee wellbeing. Alongside insurance offerings, it offers staff a variety of perks including recognition and reward programs, employee assistance programs, adoption assistance and employee health and wellness services.

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Penn Medicine has been named one of the best large employers in the nation by Forbes, sitting at No. 90. In 2018, it was ranked No. 2 in Forbes' best organizations for women in America list. The organization aims to offer a culture dedicated to teamwork and professional development and is dedicated to training the next generation of healthcare providers.

Piedmont Health (Atlanta). In 2022, Piedmont Health was named to the best large employers list by Forbes, sitting at No. 166, and was named Forbes' best 2020 in-state employer in Georgia. The private, nonprofit health system with more than 31,000 employees has a range of benefits, including market leading pay and incentive programs, career development and learning opportunities. In 2019, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution named Piedmont one of the best employers.

ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio). ProMedica employees are encouraged to come to work across 28 states with the organization's five leading values in mind: compassion, innovation, teamwork, excellence and learning. It offers a host of benefits to employees, including spending accounts, discounts for travel, car hire and technology as well as life purpose guidance. ProMedica is dedicated to diversity and inclusion, having recently hired its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, running unconscious bias training and creating a video series to explain DEI in daily life. In 2021, ProMedica employees were presented with a key to the city of Toledo for their teamwork and commitment to care.

Providence (Renton, Wash.). The 120,000-plus members of Providence's workforce aim to carry out their responsibilities with compassion, dignity, justice, excellence and integrity. The health system is dedicated to the education and training of the next generation of healthcare professionals, offering fellowships and residencies. Naydu Lucas, DNP, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Providence, said: "Providence treats caregivers as their greatest investment." It also offers child and elder care and offers a tuition reimbursement program.

Regent Surgical Health (Westchester, Ill.). Regent Surgical Health recognizes and rewards talent by providing promotion opportunities at Regent Surgical and its centers. The company's traditional benefits package includes a 95 percent paid-for healthcare benefit, personal and work technology. College-age children of employees are awarded scholarships through its Regent Cares platform. Regent Surgical also touts the diversity of its workforce, which is 75 percent female and 50 percent minority led.

Rush University (Chicago). Rush's values of innovation, collaboration, accountability, respect and excellence are the roadmap to its mission. Employees have access to benefits including shopping discounts and health, dental and life insurance. It is also committed to the education of its residents, with its enhancement program reimbursing 100 percent of required training, and Rush reimburses 90 percent of classes and conferences. House staff can also take up to two wellness days to attend appointments or fight off exhaustion.

Scripps Health (San Diego). Scripps was named a top employer in the nation by Fortune at No. 76, making it the only San Diego employer on the list. Scripps encourages its employees' learning and development by offering career coaching services, leadership development programs and a professional education department that offers classroom training and online courses. During the pandemic, Scripps responded to the employees' demands by offering a telecommuting program, a peer-to-peer support program and COVID-19 paid time off.

Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.). Sentara is committed to enhancing employee training, advancement tracks and work-life benefits. On top of competitive salaries and multiple award recognition programs, employees have access to the diverse training programs from Sentara University and the Sentara Leadership Institute that help employees enrich their personal and professional lives. The health system also encourages a connection with local charities and groups by encouraging volunteer work.

Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth). Named one of the "Best Workplaces in Health Care" by Fortune, Southern Ohio Medical Center was No. 3on the list. It has been named to the list for the past four years. Alongside providing staff with healthcare coverage, scholars and educational assistance programs and retirement programs, Southern Ohio Medical Center provides perks such as pet insurance, Sam's Club memberships and discounted theme park and cinema tickets. To ensure employees know their hard work is appreciated, Southern Ohio Medical Center also mails handwritten notes to their homes and includes personnel in important decision-making.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). Since opening in 1962, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has helped increase the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 20 percent to more than 80 percent. The nonprofit hospital is implementing a $7 billion, six-year growth strategy to expand clinical care, research and global outreach to support progress in pediatric cancer treatment. In addition to its core benefits package, employees at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital benefit from an on-site fitness center, a credit union, free parking and professional development courses. Fortune has named the hospital one of its "100 Best Companies to Work For" from 2011-19, and Glassdoor recognized the hospital among its best places to work from 2018-22.

Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.). Surgery Partners is a leading operator of surgical facilities and ancillary services with more than 180 locations nationwide. The company focuses on supporting its patients, physicians and employees, as evidenced by its patient satisfaction rates, physician retention trends and industry-leading track record of growth. The company has over 100 employed, 1,000 partnered and 4,000 affiliated physicians. Newsweek named 17 Surgery Partners ambulatory surgery centers to its Best ASCs in America for 2022. Healthgrades awarded five Surgery Partners hospitals with its 2022 Patient Safety Excellence award.

Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.). SCA promotes respect and appreciation for its 11,000 employees and 8,500 physicians who operate more than 260 surgical facilities that serve nearly 1 million patients per year. The company believes in safety, inclusivity and diversity in its workplace culture. It offers comprehensive health and financial benefits, as well as paid time off, eight paid holidays, two weeks' paid parental leave and an employee assistance program.

Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas). Texas Health Resources has more than 26,000 employees at 29 hospital locations, including 20 acute care, four short stay, three rehabilitation and one transitional care hospital. The nonprofit health system offers employees several health and wellness programs addressing such concerns as healthy pregnancy, weight management and tobacco cessation. It also offers time off for community service, on top of regular paid time off, so employees can volunteer with local nonprofit groups. In 2021, Fortune named the health system to its list of "100 Best Companies to Work For", and Glassdoor recognized it as one of the "100 Best Places to Work in 2019."

The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City). The University of Kansas Health System employs 8,957 people. The system offers competitive pay and benefits and has been designated by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Magnet facility since 2006. Forbes named the health system to its 2022 list of best large employers, its 2021 list of best employers by state, its 2021 list of America's best employers and its 2020 list of best employers for diversity.

UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.). UCHealth works to foster an inclusive community that celebrates the differences, individuality and similarities between its more than 27,000 employees. Forbes named the system to its 2022 list for America's best large employers and its 2021 list of America's best employers by state. The system also landed on the Forbes "Best Employers for Veterans" list for 2020.

UCLA Health (Los Angeles). UCLA Health's flagship hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, includes more than 2,000 physicians on staff and 2,500 support staff to care for 380,000 patients each year. The health system offers employees health coaching, length-of-service awards, free dental and vision coverage, and access to an on-site fitness center, among other benefits. The system was recognized among Forbes' 2019 and 2021 "Best Employers for Diversity" and "Best Employers by State" for 2021. The system also landed on Forbes' 2021 "Best 100 Hospitals to Work For," 2022" Best Large Employers" and 2021 "Best Employers for Women."

UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.). UNC Health's systemwide team includes more than 40,000 employees. The hospital developed employee resource groups to connect employees with shared life experiences or interests. The hospital also provides academic assistance options and employee discounts for a variety of retail and service providers, among other benefits. The hospital also invests in promotions from within, offering personnel access to the learning and organizational development department and the Center for Leadership Excellence, which provide programs for professional leadership development. The system was named to Forbes' "America's Best Employers by State" 2021 list.

United Surgical Partners International (Dallas). USPI, part of Tenet Healthcare, emphasizes diversity and inclusion efforts for its employees. USPI's diversity council focuses on recruiting, talent development, new hire mentoring, employee resource groups, community partnerships and training and education. The system has employee resource groups that support women; employees of Black, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific heritage; as well as those in the LGBTQ and veteran communities.

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). UT Southwestern employs more than 18,000 people. The hospital's physician assistant program at the School of Health Professions was honored for its commitment to diversity with a 2017 Excellence Through Diversity Award from the Physician Assistant Education Association. Setting the hospital apart further, UT Southwestern Medical Center offers family and medical leave, on-site daycare, an employee wellness program, an employee discount program, employee assistance programs and meal facilities on campus. It has been included on the "Best Places to Work" list from the Dallas Business Journal.

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa). UnityPoint Health offers its more than 30,000 team members access to various programs, including an emerging leaders group, which helps staff land leadership roles. Its employees serve more than 2 million people across three states, and UnityPoint offers support for LGBTQ employees and patients; its Waterloo, Iowa, campus was designated an LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Top Performer by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

University Health (San Antonio). University Health offers employees opportunities to learn, grow and advance. In 2021, San Antonio Express-News named University Health as a top workplace; the award is based solely on the feedback shared by University Health employees, more than 4,300 of whom responded. The health system also established the Diversity Dialogue Committee to stay up-to-date on current diversity research, legal and regulatory activities, and social trends affecting its workforce and patients.

University Hospitals (Cleveland). University Hospitals has been recognized on the 2021-22 best hospitals list by U.S. News & World Report. In 2022, the hospital also made Ethisphere Institute's "World's Most Ethical Companies" list, which recognizes companies that have demonstrated a commitment to ethical business practices through programs that positively impact employees. University Hospitals was also named on Forbes' list of "America's Best Large Employers" for 2022.

University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore). University of Maryland Medical System is one of the largest private employers in the state, with more than 29,000 employees and 4,600 affiliated physicians who provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations and at 12 hospitals. The health system was named on Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers" list in 2022 for a second year in a row. The University of Maryland Medical System also invested $40 million to develop a multiyear plan toward equity and diversity.

University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center. University of Rochester Medical Center is one of the nation's leading academic medical centers. The medical center was named a Forbes "Best Large Employer" of 2022, "Best Employer for Women" in 2021 and "Best Employer for New Grads" in 2021. With more than 26,000 employees, URMC is the largest private sector employer based in upstate New York and the sixth-largest employer in the state.

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville). The 710-bed medical center was named a Forbes "Best Midsize Employer" of 2022 and one of the "Best Employers By State" in 2021. As part of its diversity and inclusion efforts for its workforce, the medical center offers diversity education for team members, strategic advisory councils, employee resources and physician affinity groups, and cultural awareness and heritage events.

UPMC (Pittsburgh). UPMC operates 40 hospitals and more than 800 physicians' offices and outpatient centers with locations in western and central Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York. One of UPMC's values is putting its patients, health plan members, employees and community at the center of everything it does. In 2022, the hospital made Ethisphere Institute's "World's Most Ethical Companies" list, which recognizes companies that have demonstrated a commitment to ethical business practices through programs that positively impact employees.

UR Medicine Thompson Health (Canadaigua, N.Y.). UR Medicine Thompson Health employs more than 450 practitioners, 1,600 associates and 200 community volunteers throughout the health system. During the height of the pandemic, the hospital offered employees success coaches who helped them manage stress and bills and provided resources for domestic violence and legal troubles. The hospital also rolled out pronoun badges for its associates, which helps identify pronouns for those who choose to participate. In 2019, the system was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality."

Valley Children's Healthcare (Madera, Calif.). Valley Children's Healthcare is a 358-bed hospital that employs more than 3,500 employees, 640 physicians and 400 volunteers. The hospital offers its employees a weekly farmers market, on-site massages, yoga, health coaching and screenings, walking groups, monthly wellness initiatives, and free annual biometric screenings and health risk assessments. In addition, Valley Children's Healthcare also provides educational assistance programs, employee assistance programs, pet insurance and legal protection.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Vanderbilt University Medical Center is a 864-bed hospital that employs more than 24,039 people. The medical center was named a Forbes "Best Large Employer" of 2022, "America's Best Employers by State" in 2021 and "Best Employer for New Grads" in 2020. Its employee benefits include health and wellness programs that provide confidential counseling, a faculty and staff health express clinic, and a variety of childcare centers.

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Virtua Health established the Colleague Communities, an employee-led group formed around shared interests, experiences and perspectives in order to create a safe space for employees to have their voices heard. The health system also offers employees hospital and healthcare discounts, wellness programs, and reduced rates for fitness centers and weight management programs. Virtua Health believes in a work-life balance and provides employees with flexible schedules, extended leave, paid time off, and a floating holiday granted to eligible employees in addition to regular paid time off

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). WellSpan Health has more than 20,000 employees. It offers employees' assistance programs; immediate access to online emergency care; and wellness programs. In 2021, WellSpan named its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer to lead its efforts in building a more diverse workforce. Forbes has also recognized WellSpan as a top employer in Pennsylvania.

WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.). WellStar Health System has 20,000 employees and a clinically integrated network of approximately 2,600 physicians and advanced practice providers. The health system has an advisory council and an inclusion council to ensure its mission of supporting diversity and inclusion is part of the workplace culture and patient care. s. WellStar Health System also offers employee assistance programs, family medical leave, counseling services for employees and their families and training programs.

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Yale New Haven Health is one of Connecticut's largest healthcare systems, with 2,500 beds and more than 26,000 employees and 6,800 medical staff. The health system was named a Forbes "Best Large Employers" of 2022, "Best Employer for New Grads" of 2021 and "Best Employers by State" of 2021. Yale New Haven Health was also named to DiversityInc's "Top Hospitals & Health Systems" list, an award given to health systems who are committed to diversity and inclusion.

Companies

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Park, Ill.). The medical device company enlists a team of 33,000 employees across the U.S. alone to create its healthcare technology and products. It was most recently featured on Forbes "Best Employers" 2022 list, but it has won several other honors, including being recognized as a top employer by Fortune and Science magazine in 2021. It was also listed as a top company for diversity and women by DiversityInc and Seramount, respectively, in 2021. Its many employment benefits include adoption assistance, tuition reimbursement and a commuter benefit program.

ABM Healthcare (St. Clair Shores, Mich.). The employees at ABM Healthcare work together to achieve the company's mission of making a difference in people's lives every day. Team members are invited to participate in the company's ABMCares program, which offers paid days off for employees to partake in volunteer activities and matches donations. Employees can also take advantage of the Marketplace Mall to receive discounts on products and services in education, entertainment and technology. ABM Healthcare was included in Forbes' list of 100 best employers for new graduates.

Allscripts (Chicago). Allscripts works to foster an environment of collaboration and innovation to drive change in the healthcare industry, encouraging its employees to be solution-seekers, community-builders and life-changers. The company's GenNext program supports the career development of its team members, while its Toastmasters group helps members develop communication and leadership skills to stimulate confidence and personal growth. Allscripts also supports the diverse backgrounds of its staff with groups such as Hispanic Outreach for Latinos at Allscripts, Allscripts Women's Engagement, Allscripts Pride Alliance, Allscripts Black Alliance, and Allscripts Military Veterans and Supporters. Allscripts was one of 30 healthcare companies featured on Forbes' List of best employers for 2022.

Amwell (Boston). Amwell cultivates a team that celebrates each other's similarities, honors differences, embraces change and serves its communities. The company retains a diversity and inclusion program to hire and support diverse talent and hosts its Amwell Cares program, a social responsibility initiative to advance healthcare equality for all. Employees are provided unlimited vacation time, flexible work environment, employee stock purchase program and tuition assistance.

Arthrex (Naples, Fla.). This global medical device company has won several workplace awards from Fortune, including being named a best company to work for millennials, women and diversity. It was also honored as a fit-friendly worksite by the American Heart Association from 2011-2017. In addition to tuition reimbursement, annual profit sharing bonuses and insurance programs, Arthrex provides its employees with a wellness program, free on-site medical clinics and contributions toward a "trip of a lifetime" for team members who reach employment tenure milestones.

Avaap (Columbus, Ohio). Avaap has developed a culture driven by passion, innovation, collaboration, transparency and ingenuity. In addition to competitive salaries and benefits, the company works to support its team members' personal and professional growth through company-sponsored events, online training classes and increased project responsibilities. Avaap has been recognized as a best place to work by Computerworld, the Great Place to Work Institute and Columbus CEO.

Availity (Jacksonville, Fla.). Availity fosters a strong, supportive work environment for its employees, powered by inclusion groups, learning development opportunities and a robust benefits package. The company offers unlimited paid time off and several health-related activities throughout the year. It also provides reimbursements up to $300 for gym memberships, wellness apps, fitness trackers and more. Availity has received several honors as an employer, including the 2021 Platinum Award from the First Coast Worksite Wellness Council and gold-level recognition for workplace health achievements from the American Heart Association.

Baxter International (Deerfield, Ill.). Baxter targets a culture of innovation that extends from its team of employees to its healthcare products. The company partnered with its Baxter Black Alliance resource group to launch Activating Change Today, a multiyear initiative to advance inclusion and racial justice within the workplace and the communities and markets it serves. The company offers hybrid virtual and in-person training opportunities, management training, and team development activities. Baxter was also listed on Forbes' list of best employers for 2022.

Becton, Dickinson & Co. (East Rutherford, N.J.). BD upholds its mission of advancing the world of health through its development of innovative technologies, services and solutions for healthcare systems around the globe. As one of the largest global medical technology companies, it upholds a strict code of ethics and compliance. BD has received countless awards since its inception in 1897, most recently being named on Forbes' list of best employers and as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ equality by the Human Rights Campaign.

Boston Scientific (Marlborough, Mass.). Founded in 1979, Boston Scientific has been a leading global medical technology leader since its inception. Driven by its core values, including global collaboration and meaningful innovation, the company's products treat more than 30 million patients annually with its 41,000 employees around the world. Aside from other awards across its 40 years in operation, it was most recently included in Forbes' list of best employers and Glassdoor's top places to work.

Caravan Health (Kansas City, Mo.). Caravan Health's core values embody the belief that by taking care of employees, the system will in turn take exceptional care of patients while also affecting staff for the better. Employees are provided with a wealth of benefits and opportunities, including receiving stock options and being included in a shared saving bonus. The system also relies on anonymous, internal surveys to gather and measure employee satisfaction, the results of which are shared in quarterly newsletters. Caravan Health was a winner in the 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio.). Founded in 1971, Cardinal Health is a mission-driven organization that values innovation and integrity to improve the lives of people every day through the solutions and products it delivers. It also values diversity among its 44,000 employees, offering a series of employee resource groups and diversity and inclusion groups. Cardinal Health was one of 30 healthcare companies included in Forbes' most recent list of best employers.

Change Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Change Healthcare aims to accelerate healthcare transformation through its platform, which provides expansive analytics and data transfer between providers, payers and consumers. The company values diversity and agility to drive its innovation. Change Healthcare offers comprehensive and unique benefits for its employees, including life insurance, adoption assistance and education assistance.

Cohere Health (Boston). Founded in 2019, Cohere Health uses the core value of "purpose drives performance" to support patients and physicians in their healthcare journeys. The company has been committed to providing employees with a comprehensive benefits package since its inception, including medical insurance with a Health Savings Account option; dental and vision insurance coverage; life insurance; and short-term and long-term disability. Cohere Health has a diversity, equity and inclusion employee resource group headed by the COO and chief growth officer, as well as three employee-led subgroups.

Dentsply Sirona (York, Pa.). Formed through a 2016 merger, Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with about 16,000 employees in over 40 countries. Its core values are agility, accountability, respect, collaboration, and trustworthiness. Dentsply Sirona was one of 30 healthcare companies included in Forbes' 2022 list of best employers and has a 3.3 out of 5 star rating from employees on employer ratings website Glassdoor.

Dexcom (San Diego). Dexcom has more than 6,400 employees. The company was named to the Forbes lists "America's Best Mid Size Employer 2022," "America's Best Employers by State 2021," "Best Employers for Women 2021" and "Best Employers for Diversity 2021." Employees rated their satisfaction with the company a 3.8 out of 5 on Glassdoor.

DispatchHealth (Denver). DispatchHealth employees receive benefits such as paid medical, dental and vision plans for their families and domestic partners. Each employee is also entitled to five counseling sessions each for themselves and each member of their household per life situation per year. DispatchHealth incorporates programs dedicated to enhancing the employee experience and promoting appreciation and recognition.

ECG Management Consultants (Atlanta). ECG Management Consultants employees receive paid time off, medical coverage, assistance programs and student loan benefits. The company also provides employees with external coaches to help recently promoted leaders prepare for new roles. With an entire racial health equity group, ECG Management Consultants strives to raise awareness of health disparities while encouraging customers to create a more accessible health system.

Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.). Encompass Health offers employees three options for medical plans, virtual access to physicians through MDLive, a Well onTarget program that rewards employees for taking health assessments and tuition reimbursement for employees furthering their education. The company launched the Individual Development Plan, a customized agreement between the employee and manager on which behaviors, skills and experience to focus on and how the manager can provide support. In 2021, the company was listed among Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies."

Exact Sciences (Madison, Wis.). Exact Sciences has 5,000 employees who have access to the company's environmentally sustainable food services, wellness plan and fitness classes. The company was named on Forbes' list of "America's Best Employers By State 2021" and "America's Best Midsize Employers" 2021 list. Exact Sciences was also listed among "Top Workplaces 2021" by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Flywire (Boston). Flywire was recognized by Great Place to Work, with 95 percent of its employees saying it's a great place to work. It prides itself on its playful and collaborative culture which helps employees reach their full potential. Employees here also have stock options in the company, meaning they can become invested owners of the company. It also offers on-the-job training, mentoring, and development workshops.

Global Healthcare Exchange (Louisville, Colo.). In 2021, Global Healthcare Exchange launched the GHX Wellness brand, a program that provides education, activities and events to support employees on their wellness journey. In 2021, the company formed the Diversity & Inclusivity Advisory Council, which collects and uses demographic data to monitor and improve equity throughout GHX in areas including hiring, promotions and attrition. Employee benefits include three medical insurance plans, a comprehensive dental and vision plan, flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts with employer contributions, Roth IRA, a 401(k) with an employer match, life insurance, disability insurance and an employee assistance program.

HealthEdge (Burlington, Mass.). HealthEdge employee satisfaction was rated 4.4 on a scale of 5 on Glassdoor. The company offers employees three medical programs, pharmacy benefits, two dental plans, vision plan, 401(k) plan, mental health services and 12 week of paid parental leave. Employees also have access to Udemy, an online tool with more than 2,500 online courses designed to help facilitate growth and development.

Intuitive Surgical (Sunnyvale, Calif.). Intuitive Surgical has more than 8,000 employees. The company was listed among Forbes' "World's Best Employers 2021" and "America's Best Midsize Employers 2021." Employees rate their satisfaction with the company a 4.4 out of 5 on Glassdoor. Some of its top reviews on Glassdoor mention good work-life balance as well as impressive innovations Intuitive Surgical is developing.

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J.). Johnson & Johnson landed on Glassdoor's "Best Places to Work" list for 2022. The company offers employees a benefits package that includes $35,000 in financial assistance for fertility treatments, $20,000 in reimbursement benefits per child adopted and surrogacy benefits of $20,000 per child. Johnson & Johnson's employee benefits also include global parental leave for all new parents; paid time off after military leave; child care benefits; transgender-inclusive and same-sex partner health insurance coverage; two weeks off for volunteer work, one week of which is fully paid; pet insurance;and student loan counseling.

LeanTaaS (Santa Clara, Calif.). LeanTaaS team members work together to help healthcare organizations best use their resources. The company provides an employee benefits package that includes competitive cash compensation, restricted stock units, comprehensive health and wellness benefits, 401(k) matching, paid time off, paid parental leave, wellness reimbursement, education and skill-building reimbursement. LeanTaaS also pays 100 percent of employee premiums for medical, dental and vision plans.

Lumeris (Maryland Heights, Mo.). Lumeris has an attractive benefits package, which helps to attract and retain team members. The company also provides employee awards and recognition programs, including a monthly $500 individual award; a quarterly $5,000 team celebration fund award; quarterly awards of $2,500 and $5,000 for individuals and teams, respectively, who display innovation and new ideas; a quarterly award of $2,500-$5,000 for individuals or teams/departments displaying exceptional communication and collaboration; and a quarterly award of 10,000 stock options to top-performing employees.

Merck (Kenilworth, N.J). Merck works to create an environment of mutual respect, inclusion and accountability. The company rewards commitment and performance and responds to the needs of its employees and their families. Glassdoor indicates that 84 percent of current or former Merck employees would recommend the company to a friend.

Maven Clinic (New York City). Maven offers employees unlimited paid time off. Its benefits package also includes 14 weeks of fully paid parental leave and a return-to-work plan; medical, dental and vision plans; free membership with One Medical; free access to Maven with credits for friends and family; 401(k) matching; and a paid monthlong sabbatical after five years with the company. Additional perks include a weekly stipend for free lunch and an annual stipend for career development.

McKesson (Irving, Texas). McKesson gives each of its 80,000 employees a Fitbit to monitor and improve their fitness. The company's benefits package includes an employee stock purchase program. McKesson has been named to four best employers' lists by Forbes: "Best Management Consulting Firms" and "America's Best Large Employers," both in 2022, and "World's Best Employers" and "America's Best Employers by State," both in 2021.

Meditech (Westwood, Mass.). Meditech provides its 3,491 employees a comprehensive benefits package. Included are health, dental, group life, accidental death, and short-term and long-term disability insurance. The company also offers annual cash bonuses and salary reviews, tuition reimbursement, referral bonuses and a profit-sharing program. Meditech was named to Forbes' "America's Best Midsize Employers" list for 2022; "America's Best Employers by State" list for 2021; "Best Employers for Women" list in 2021; and "Best Employers for Diversity" list in 2021.

Medline (Northfield, Ill.). Medline's 27,000 employees receive healthcare, dental and vision benefits, as well as mental and emotional well-being support at no cost. Employees are encouraged to further their education with a tuition reimbursement program, and Medline makes annual contributions toward retirement and health savings accounts. The company was named to Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers" list for 2022 and its 2021 lists for "America's Best Employers" and "America's Best Employers by State."

Medtronic (Minneapolis). Medtronic offers its 90,000 employees a stock purchase plan, paid time off, holidays, tuition assistance, a career mentoring program and resource groups. The company has been named to six best employer lists by Forbes since 2021: the 2021 lists for best employers for women, new graduates and veterans. It was also named to the "America's Best Employers" and "America's Best Employers by State" lists in 2021 and the America's "Best Large Employers" list for 2022.

National Medical Billing Services (St. Louis). One of National Medical Billing Services' core values is "work hard, have fun." In addition to the company's benefits package, it celebrates holidays together in the office, has contests and holds raffles. National Medical Billing Services strives to create an environment where its employees are comfortable and feel appreciated.

Nordic Consulting Partners (Madison, Wis.). Nordic Consulting Partners, in addition to its benefits package, aims to create a culture of mutual trust fueled by people and relationships. This dynamic allows its employees to work as a team toward its mission of connecting people, data and technology to create a healthier world. The company values relationships above everything and endeavors to form meaningful partnerships with clients, employees, candidates and communities to achieve results.

Notable (San Mateo, Calif.). Notable has an overall rating of 4.5 on Glassdoor. Eighty-four percent of those who reviewed the company on Glassdoor said they would recommend Notable to a friend. Company attributes such as culture and values, diversity and inclusion, and senior leadership all scored above four stars.

Nuance (Burlington, Mass.). The culture at Nuance is built on commitment to each other, its communities and the world. The company values individual differences and celebrates them. Nuance's celebration of diversity can be seen in its Nuance Pride, Multicultural Association for Diversity Empowerment and Women in Nuance programs.

Pfizer (New York City). Pfizer landed the 94th spot on Glassdoor's "Best Places to Work 2022" list. Eight-three percent of those who reviewed the company on Glassdoor would recommend it to a friend. The company's core values are courage, excellence, equity and joy.

Philips (Amsterdam). Philips took the 330th spot on Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers 2022" list. The company believes its success depends on every employee feeling valued, respected and empowered. Philips values each individual's difference and believes that they make creativity and innovation flourish.

Phreesia (New York City). Phreesia strives to create a friendly, energetic and approachable work environment. The healthcare technology company host events for employees including "Phriendsgiving" dinner and an annual holiday party. It also has professional development opportunities such as the Phreesia Early Careers Program and the Phreesia Women's Network.

Podium (Lehi, Utah). This software company wants to set its employees up for success and offers competitive pay, growth opportunities, in-house daycare and unlimited vacation time, among other benefits. Podium is empowering its employees of all backgrounds. It makes a conscious effort to hire a diverse group of people representing many walks of life and gives them the space, time and opportunity to grow. It also has an extensive list of perks, including an on-site gym with professional trainers, catered meals and a whole week off for the fourth of July.

Quest Diagnostics (Secaucus, N.J.). Quest Diagnostics is featured on Forbes' list of best employers in the U.S, as well as Fortune's list of most admired companies. It has a broad range of benefits, including medical, dental and vision plans, employee health and wellness programs, and a pre-tax 401(k) savings plan. The organization employs about 49,000 people, including 600 physicians and scientists.

Roche (Basel, Switzerland). Employees of Roche often cite great benefits as a reason to work at the company. Eighty-three percent of its employees said they are happy to work for the pharmaceutical and diagnostics organization, and 93 percent believe their work has a positive impact on society, according to employee surveys. Roche, which has more than 101,000 employees worldwide, has locations in North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Stryker (Kalamazoo, Mich.). Stryker is ranked on Forbes' 2022 list for best employers. The medical device company has about 46,000 employees in more than 75 countries. It has competitive benefits and gives employees growth opportunities through training, certifications, mentorship, leadership programs and more. The company also values "work/life integration."

Symplr (Houston). Symplr has a "people first" mindset through its equality-driven workplace. It has several employee resource groups, including for Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ and veteran employees. The revenue cycle management company was on several of Comparably's 2021 lists of best places to work, including "Best Company for Women" and "Best Company Culture," and was ranked in the top 15 percent for its diversity score.

Teladoc Health (Purchase, N.Y.). Teladoc is ranked on Forbes' list for best employers. It was also listed on Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies of 2021." The virtual healthcare technology company employs 4,400 people in 20 countries. It also offers competitive benefits, including healthcare programs, retirement plans, virtual care and flexible schedules.

Waystar (Louisville, Ky.). Waystar says its values include honesty, kindness, passion, curiosity and more. It recently launched several affinity groups to foster inclusivity and a sense of belonging among employees and plans to launch more in the future. The revenue cycle management company has received numerous awards, including Louisville Business First's "Best in Finance 2021" and "Best Places to Work in Chicago 2021" from Crain's Chicago Business.

Zelis (Bedminster, N.J.). Zelis is demonstrating that it values its employees through numerous new programs, including "early Fridays," when the offices close at 3 p.m.; tuition reimbursement; and wellness programs. The healthcare payments organization filled more than 600 positions in 2021, with 28 percent being internal moves and promotions. It has also taken several steps to improve diversity and inclusion among its workforce, including hosting several panels.

Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw, Ind.). Zimmer Biomet is featured on Forbes' 2022 list for best employers. It has about 17,000 employees in the U.S., Switzerland and Singapore. The devicemaker offers competitive benefits, including healthcare options, health and wellness incentives, savings and investment options and more.

Zotec Partners (Carmel, Ind.). Zotec, a revenue cycle management technology company, was named one of the best places to work in Indiana in 2021 and continues to foster a strong culture of collaboration, professional growth and wellness. It offers employees a range of health benefits, including a 24/7 employee assistance program, and the company hasn't raised its health insurance premiums in over 10 years. It also provides financial assistance for education and grants time off for employees to give back to their communities through volunteer work.