Where the MGMA is focusing its advocacy in 2024

The Medical Group Management Association has released its federal advocacy agenda for 2024 to "ensure the sustainability of medical group practices and advance their ability to provide high-quality patient care."

Here are the MGMA's nine focus areas for 2024, according to a Feb. 7 news release from the organization:

1. Protecting financial viability of medical group practices

2. Reducing prior authorization burden

3. Advancing value-based care

4. Improving quality reporting

5. Promoting standardization and efficiency

6. Maintaining access to care through telehealth

7. Expanding the physician workforce

8. Improving the implementation of No Surprises Act requirements

9. Supporting the effective and ethical application of AI technology