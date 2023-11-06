Trial to begin for man accused of fatally shooting Dallas hospital workers

The man accused of fatally shooting two workers inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center in October 2022 is set to be tried for capital murder this week, The Dallas Morning News reported Nov. 6.

Testimony will likely start Nov. 7 inside the downtown Dallas courthouse, according to the report.

Nestor Hernandez, 31, is charged with capital murder after he allegedly shot a nurse and a social worker, who died from their injuries.

Mr. Hernandez, who was a parolee with a history of robbery convictions, arrived at the hospital Oct. 22, 2022, to visit the labor and delivery wing, pulled a gun and repeatedly hit his girlfriend in the presence of their newborn child, police said. He had permission to be at the hospital for the visit.

Jaqueline Pokuaa, a hospital employee, came into the room and was attending to the patient when Mr. Hernandez stood up, moved toward Ms. Pokuaa and shot her once, they said.

Methodist Health System Sgt. Robert Rangel "was just a few doors down investigating a stolen property call when he and hospital staff heard what appeared to be a gunshot in a nearby room," police said. "Another hospital employee, [Katie Flowers], heard the shot fired and looked into the room, and the suspect fired again from the doorway, hitting [Ms.] Flowers in the hallway."

Police said Mr. Rangel saw Ms. Flowers being shot before he eventually shot Mr. Hernandez. After a standoff with police, Mr. Hernandez was taken into custody.

The Dallas County District Attorney's office and Mr. Hernandez's attorneys declined to comment to The Dallas Morning News ahead of the trial.

If convicted, Mr. Hernandez faces an automatic life sentence, according to the newspaper. Mr. Hernandez, who was arrested in the months prior to the shooting for cutting off his ankle monitor, was wearing an ankle monitor when he visited the hospital in October 2022. In response to the shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation into law that criminalizes tampering with an electronic monitoring device. The legislation took effect Sept. 1.









