The provider types with the most Medicaid fraud civil settlements in 2023

Medical device manufacturers accounted for the most Medicaid fraud civil settlements and judgments in 2023, according to a report from the HHS Office of Inspector General.

The OIG's Medicaid Fraud Unit published its annual report March 14. The report broke down the organizations with the most civil settlements or judgements related to fraud in 2023. Medical device manufacturers were involved in 64 cases, the most of any category.

Here are the provider types most commonly associated with Medicaid fraud settlements and judgements in 2023:

Medical device manufacturers: 64 settlements and judgements Durable medical equipment suppliers: 60 settlements and judgements Pharmaceutical manufacturers: 49 settlements and judgements Home health agencies: 26 settlements and judgements Retail pharmacy: 20 settlements and judgements

Read the full report here.