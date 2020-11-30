Sanford settles Medicaid billing fraud allegations

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health agreed to pay the state $329,412 to settle allegations it committed Medicaid billing fraud, according to the office of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The settlement seeks to resolve the state's Medicaid damages arising from allegedly fraudulent claims filed between Jan. 1, 2010, and June 30, 2019.

The agreement, reached Nov. 25, is related to a settlement Sanford reached in October 2019, in which the health system agreed to pay $20.25 million to settle False Claims Act allegations originally brought in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2016. It resolved allegations that Sanford officials knew one of the health system's neurosurgeons, Wilson Asfora, MD, was receiving kickbacks from using devices distributed by a company he owned, creating an incentive for him to perform unnecessary surgeries.

