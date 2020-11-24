Florida radiology practice pays $1.4M to settle false claims charges

Jacksonville, Fla.-based radiology practice Mori, Bean and Brooks, P.A. agreed to pay the federal government $1.4 million to settle allegations it knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The settlement, agreed upon Nov. 20, resolves allegations that the practice sought reimbursement for radiological images that were interpreted outside the U.S. from April 27, 2012, to Feb. 5, 2019. In order to be eligible for reimbursement, Medicare requires tele-radiology services to be performed within the country, the Justice Department said.

"Knowingly submitting false claims for financial gain is unacceptable," Omar Perez Aybar, special agent in charge at the HHS Office of Inspector General, said in a news release. "Medicare only pays for services provided in accordance with Medicare rules. Today’s settlement should serve as a warning that anyone attempting to defraud taxpayer-funded healthcare programs will be vigorously pursued."

