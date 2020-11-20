8 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From Kaiser Permanente settling false claims allegations to a Montana health system sued over an oncologist's sudden absence, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Ex-Swedish Health surgeon's libel lawsuit against Seattle Times dismissed

A federal judge on Nov. 18 dismissed a lawsuit filed in 2018 by former Swedish Health surgeon Johnny Delashaw Jr., MD, against The Seattle Times over an investigative series the newspaper published titled "Quantity of Care."

2. Kaiser pays $6.4M to settle false claims allegations

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente agreed to pay nearly $6.4 million to resolve allegations that Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington submitted invalid diagnoses to Medicare for Medicare Advantage members.

3. Healthcare exec pleads guilty to part in $1.2B Medicare fraud scheme

The owner of nine medical brace companies pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in a Medicare scam that resulted in more than $1.2 billion in losses.

4. Montana health system sued over oncologist's sudden absence

A class-action lawsuit filed Nov. 13 against St. Peter's Health in Helena, Mont., claims patients of Tom Weiner, MD, an oncologist at the hospital, weren't notified before his unexplained absence in late October, resulting in gaps in their care.

5. Court sides with UnitedHealth in mental health denial case

UnitedHealthcare didn't violate federal or state parity laws in denying coverage for out-of-state mental health services sought by one of its members, an appellate court said in a Nov. 9 opinion.

6. Connecticut physician charged for 'super COVID tests,' patients say

Patients are questioning the testing and billing practices of a Connecticut physician who estimates he has tested about 60,000 patients for COVID-19.

7. Houston physician sentenced to prison for $17M billing fraud

A Houston physician was ordered Nov. 18 to serve five years in prison and to pay $9.5 million in restitution for her part in a $17 million Medicare fraud scheme.

8. Ex-employee sentenced for defrauding Georgia hospital to buy 93 guns

The former director of security for a Georgia hospital has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for fraudulently using hospital funds to acquire guns that he then sold for profit.

