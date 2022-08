Medical manufacturer Philips Respironics agreed to settle for $4.2 million in a civil lawsuit with the U.S. military Aug. 30, according to the Justice Department.

From 2012 to 2018, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company sold the military MP2s, a wearable patient monitoring device, that were modified without gaining checkmarks for airworthiness and safe-to-fly tests, the court's settlement document shows.