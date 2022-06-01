Philadelphia hospital faces lawsuit after nursing assistant fatally shot by coworker

The family of a nursing assistant killed by a co-worker in October at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital has filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging wrongful death and negligence.

The lawsuit, filed May 31, alleges systemic security failures resulted in Anrae James being killed by a heavily armed, off-duty coworker. Mr. James was shot by a coworker who entered the hospital with an AR-15 rifle, according to police. The accused shooter, Stacey Hayes, did not have to pass through a metal detector, and Mr. Hayes was not required to justify his surprise appearance at the hospital, the lawsuit alleges.

"The detailed record shows that this was a tragedy in the making that could have and should have been averted if only hospital management had acted in the best interest of its heroic healthcare employees who, like Anrae James, devote their lives to helping others," a lawyer representing the James family said in a news release. "We vehemently disagree with Jefferson's public relations position that the sweeping corrective measures Jefferson implemented after this tragedy would have been insufficient to prevent Mr. James's murder."

The hospital implemented several security changes after the shooting, including adding more security staff, additional training for security personnel and initiating a more vigilant screening process for more entrances.