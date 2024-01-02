Ohio governor vetoes bill rejecting gender-affirming care, sports

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed House Bill 68 — the "Saving Ohio Adolescents from Experimentation" and "Save Women's Sports" acts — which would have limited minors from receiving gender-affirming care, along with mandating colleges establish single-sex sports teams.

"Were I to sign House Bill 68 or were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the State — that the government — knows better what is medically best for a child than the two people who love that child the most — the parents," Mr. DeWine said in a prepared statement Dec. 29 shared with Becker's.

Mr. DeWine's veto of the bill was met with backlash from certain politicians.

"It is disappointing that the Governor vetoed House Bill 68, the SAFE Act and Save Women’s Sports," Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens said in a Dec. 29 statement. "The bill sponsors, and The House, have dedicated nearly three years to get the bill right — to empower parents and protect children. It was passed by veto-proof majorities in each chamber. We will certainly discuss as a caucus and take the appropriate next steps."

Mr. DeWine received the bill on Dec. 18 and consulted with physicians, counselors, families and young people, along with the bill's sponsor, Rep. Gary Click, to listen to people on both sides of the issue.

"This bill would impact a very small number of Ohio children. But, for those children who face gender dysphoria and for their families, the consequences of this bill could not be more profound," Mr. DeWine said.

While the bill was vetoed, Mr. DeWine shared a willingness for his administration to work with relevant agencies to develop new administrative rules that might have a stronger chance of adoption.

Additionally, Mr. DeWine said he shared some concerns with the authors of the existing bill, including gender-affirming surgery on people under the age of 18, lack of comprehensive data surrounding people who receive gender-affirming care, and clinics that might try to sell "inadequate or even ideological treatments" to patients.

Mr. DeWine shared that he is directing agencies to draft rules to address these concerns.

"I truly believe that we can collaborate, find common ground, adopt rules to protect Ohio children and families in this area. It will be my goal in the coming weeks to get these protections adopted through a collaborative and deliberative process," Mr. DeWine said in the statement.

Ohio House and Senate members can override Mr. DeWine's decision in a three-fifths vote.