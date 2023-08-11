NP pleads guilty for role in illegal opioid distribution

A nurse practitioner in Fort Ann, N.Y., has pleaded guilty to distributing controlled substances outside of professional practice, according to an Aug. 11 news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

The former nurse practitioner, Danielle Simonson, 51, admitted to prescribing the illegal drugs — including hydrocodone, oxycodone, and several benzodiazepines — to 105 individuals between January 2020 and October 2022, often without ever examining them for conditions.

At least two individuals who received opioids from her reportedly paid for it with an envelope of cash, according to the release.

Her sentencing is set for December. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.