New York to Beth Israel: Stop closing services

The New York State Department of Health has ordered New York City-based Mount Sinai Beth Israel to "cease and desist" from closing beds and services without approval of the department.

In a Dec. 21 letter to the hospital's president and CEO, state officials said continuing to close beds or services without department approval may result in civil penalties of $2,000 per day for each day that the beds or services are closed without approval. The department also noted its right to seek a court order if necessary.

"The department was recently informed by local officials that Beth Israel was ending services without authorization from the state department of health," Erin Clary, a spokesperson for the department, said in a Dec. 21 statement shared with Becker's.

"We confirmed, and today we directed Beth Israel to cease and desist in closing beds and services until a closure plan is approved by the department. The department expects written confirmation that the closures will stop. Failure to comply may result in fines and other penalties."

Loren Riegelhaupt, a hospital spokesperson, shared the following statement with Becker's: "We have received the letter and are reviewing it. As we have always said, the health and safety of our patients are — and must remain — our top priorities."

Earlier this year, New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System announced plans to close its Beth Israel campus.

The hospital's closure plan was submitted for the state health department's review and approval on Oct. 25, and on Nov. 17, the hospital submitted an addendum to the plan, according to the department.

The department said the addendum to the plan described that operations would be closing more quickly than anticipated due to "decreased patient utilization" and "a number of staff resignations as result of the planned closure that, coupled together, will impact on the delivery of services as [Mount Sinai Beth Israel] moves toward full closure".

The department said the hospital indicated that "further adjustments may be needed to the timing (and scope) of the service reductions based on circumstances outside of Mount Sinai Beth Israel's control".

Beth Israel, a teaching hospital, has served Manhattan's Lower East Side since 1889. However, it has been struggling financially, losing more than $1 billion in the last decade.

Mount Sinai officials have also said that the Beth Israel campus is running at only 20% to 25% capacity and is on track to lose $150 million this year alone.

Meanwhile, some Manhattan residents have rallied against Mount Sinai's plan to close its Beth Israel campus in July. Community members argue that the closure will leave only one hospital south of 23rd Street in an area that has a population greater than 400,000 people.