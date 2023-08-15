HCA settles nonpayment lawsuit

Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Hospital and HCA Healthcare settled a nonpayment lawsuit, the Citizen Times reported Aug. 15.

Gerald Travis, MD, and his company Carolina Mountain Psychiatry sued Mission and HCA in January 2022 alleging breach of contract and nonpayment. The suit claimed the defendants did not pay for on-call child psychiatric and medical resident training and supervision services at the agree upon rate. It also argued that Mission and HCA "unjustly enriched" themselves by utilizing their services without pay. The plaintiff asked for more than $25,000 in damages.

In March, the parties agreed to a settlement after a seven-hour mediation, court documents showed. The terms were not disclosed but the case was formally dismissed with prejudice.

Nancy Lindell, a Mission Health spokesperson, said in a statement shared with Becker's that "We do not comment on litigation, but are pleased that this case has been dismissed."

HCA bought Mission Hospital in 2019.