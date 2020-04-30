Michigan physician charged in healthcare billing scheme

A physician in Michigan's Macomb County faces charges for allegedly attempting to defraud Medicare by submitting false claims for varicose vein and vitamin C treatments that weren't delivered or medically necessary, the Department of Justice said April 28.

According to the complaint, Charles Mok, DO, submitted false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for treatment of varicose veins at the outpatient clinic chain he operates, Allure Medical Spa in Macomb County. The chain has 26 outpatient clinics across eight states.

Federal officials accused Dr. Mok of submitting claims for injections of Varithena in veins that had previously been ablated and billing for procedures that were medically unnecessary.

According to the complaint, Dr. Mok also submitted false claims to Medicare for high-dose intravenous vitamin C infusions to patients who tested positive or were at risk of getting COVID-19. Federal officials said protocols to keep COVID-19 patients isolated weren't strictly followed, and there are currently no known COVID-19 vaccines or drug treatments.

The complaint is not evidence of guilt. After the investigation is complete, federal officials will determine whether to seek a felony indictment.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Steward Health Care must pay $10.2M to scientist who lost her lab

Pennsylvania physician charged in patient's death

Georgia telemedicine operator charged in $60M fraud scheme: 3 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.