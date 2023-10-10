Michigan nurse assistant charged with neglect after patient's death

A former Michigan certified nursing assistant has been charged with neglect and falsifying medical records after a patient's death.

Jessica Struhar, 26, worked at Medilodge, a skilled nursing facility in Richmond, Mich. In 2021, she allegedly ignored standing orders related to a 58-year-old patient's care during mealtimes. Her alleged neglect led to a choking incident that resulted in the death of the patient, an Oct. 9 news release from Michigan's attorney general said.

Ms. Struhar is also accused of making several false medical record entries about the victim's care while he received life-saving care from EMS and hospital personnel.

She has been charged with second-degree abuse of a vulnerable adult and intentionally placing false information in a medical record.