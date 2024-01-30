Michigan hospital construction site receives bomb threat

Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health received a bomb threat Jan. 25, targeting a new inpatient tower under construction, the institution confirmed to Becker's Jan. 30.

On the same morning the threat was received, university officers and K-9 units certified in explosives were deployed to the scene. They did not find any devices or suspicious circumstances and determined there was no threat to the community, according to Melissa Overton, the university's deputy chief of police and public information officer.

The potential target was the construction site of the new Michigan Medicine Clinical Inpatient Tower, a $920 million project that is slated to add 690,000 square feet and 264 beds to the university hospital's main campus, MLive reported.

The incident is still being investigated by the university's public safety and security division, according to Ms. Overton.