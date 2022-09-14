Man faces charge of assaulting West Virginia hospital nurse

A man was charged for allegedly threatening a nurse at knifepoint while being treated at Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center, the Herald-Star reported Sept. 14.

Ricky D. Barnett, 54, was charged with assault on a healthcare provider. A nurse at the hospital told police she was attempting to check on Mr. Barnett in his room Sept. 9 when he became irate and exited the room, according to a court document cited by the Herald Star. The nurse reported that she approached Mr. Barnett near the floor's fire exit and he pulled out a knife, held it to her neck and verbally threatened her.

Mr. Barnett ultimately left the floor, and police said they found him apparently attempting to hide on property adjacent to Weirton Medical Center, while a security guard and other workers approached, according to the Herald-Star.

In a statement shared with Becker's, the hospital said: "Thankfully, the care providers involved in this incident were not injured and our security staff and Weirton Police responded immediately. We are fortunate to have exceptional law enforcement partners in our community that understand and support the increasing challenges for healthcare providers."