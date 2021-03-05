Man charged with kidnapping after barricading himself in room with patient at Florida hospital

An Alabama man was charged with kidnapping this week after police subdued him and rescued a patient he had barricaded himself in a West Florida Hospital room with, according to a report from the Pensacola News Journal.

Alabama native Timothy Rains, 26, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing police, kidnap-false imprisonment, battering law enforcement officers and aggravated assault on an officer or EMT, according to arrest records.

Mr. Rains checked himself into the hospital's emergency room March 2 for an unknown health issue and was placed in the hospital's behavior unit, according to the news report. He grew upset after he was asked to put on a hospital gown and give a urine sample, according to an arrest report cited by the News Journal. He then locked himself in a female patient's room and refused to let her leave, according to the News Journal.

Deputies from the Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office gained entry to the room via an interior window, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's. Mr. Rains wrestled with several deputies, trying to grab one deputy's gun and taking control of another's Taser, according to the arrest report.

Pensacola-based West Florida Hospital shared the following statement with Becker's: "We are appreciative of our partners with Escambia County Sheriff’s Department for their heroic efforts and for their many years of dedicated service to our hospital and our teams. We are also extremely proud and grateful to our colleagues who were involved. They carried out emergency protocols swiftly allowing law enforcement to take quick action to ultimately ensure the safety of our staff and patients."

Mr. Rains' bond was set at $155,000. He is scheduled to appear in circuit court March 25.

