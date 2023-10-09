Man charged in nurse stabbings at New York hospital

A resident of Hudson Falls, N.Y., accused of stabbing two nurses at Saratoga Hospital is facing felony charges, CBS affiliate WRGB reported Oct. 8.

Scott Williams, 60, was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, a class D felony. He was taken into custody Oct. 8, about a week after he allegedly stabbed two nurses while being treated at the hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. His next court appearance is slated for Oct. 10.

After the incident on Oct. 1, the hospital said the suspect was continuing to receive care. Both of the victims were treated and released.