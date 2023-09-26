Kentucky physician, nurse convicted in drug scheme

A Kentucky physician and nurse were convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to illicitly prescribe controlled substances and other related offenses to distributing controlled substances.

Crystal Compton, DO, and Kayla Lambert, RN, practiced in several clinics in the Pikesville, Ky., area, according to a Sept. 25 Justice Department news release. Dr. Compton and Ms. Lambert conspired to distribute controlled substances by using prescriptions not written for legitimate medical purposes. They issued prescriptions for significant quantities and dosages of opioid painkillers, sometimes in combination with other substances, such as alprazolam and clonazepam. Dr. Compton also provided prescriptions to Ms. Lambert, and, according to the release, Ms. Lambert sometimes issued prescriptions by signing Dr. Compton's name.

Dr. Compton and Ms. Lambert are scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30.