Judge dismisses UPMC lawsuit over pension fund

A lawsuit filed by UPMC McKeesport (Pa.), part of Pittsburgh-based UPMC, over union claims that the hospital owes about $300,000 in pension contributions has been dismissed, according to a May 26 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report.

U.S. District Court Judge Marilyn Horan dismissed the four-count civil lawsuit March 23, writing that the healthcare giant lacked legal standing in the matter, the newspaper reported. UPMC is allowed to file an amended lawsuit by June 6.

A UPMC spokesperson told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the health system was reviewing its options. When contacted by Becker's, no further comment was provided.

The lawsuit was filed Feb. 1 in federal court against Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania and its pension fund.

In the lawsuit, UPMC McKeesport argued the hospital does not owe the pension contributions in question because such contributions begin after a nurse finishes probation, the Post-Gazette reported. SEIU claims the contributions — for hours nurses worked before their probation ended — begin on the employee's first day on the job.

