HHS finalizes plan to review regulations, reject outdated ones

HHS published a final rule Jan. 8 requiring the department to assess certain regulations every 10 years to determine if they are still necessary.

Rules subject to review that are not assessed within the time frame will expire, HHS said.

HHS will determine whether regulations are subject to review under the Regulatory Flexibility Act. The act requires regular review of certain regulations.

With implementation of the final rule, any regulation that is more than 10 years old must be reviewed within five years, an increase from the two years outlined in the proposed rule.

Certain regulations are exempt from the review, including food, drug and device regulations and payment rules, according to HHS.

"By terminating burdensome regulations unless their necessity is publicly demonstrated to the American people, our sunset rule will prove the boldest and most significant regulatory reform effort ever undertaken by the federal government," said HHS Chief of Staff Brian Harrison.

