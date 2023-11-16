Hawaii grand jury indicts suspect in nurse slaying

The man accused of killing a 29-year-old nurse at a behavioral health facility in Kaneohe, Hawaii, was indicted by a grand jury Nov. 15. The defendant is being held without bail, according to court records.

Tommy Kekoa Carvalho, 25, a former patient at Hawaii State Hospital who was discharged in August, returned to the facility Nov. 13 and is accused of stabbing former nurse, Justin Bautista, RN, multiple times in the head and neck.

Mr. Carvalho is being charged with murder in the second degree. His arraignment and plea hearing are set for Nov. 20.