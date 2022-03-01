Hartford HealthCare seeks dismissal of antitrust lawsuit: 5 things to know

Hartford HealthCare filed a motion Feb. 23 to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit by St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center — both based in Hartford, Conn. — that claims Hartford HealthCare engaged in unfair competition.

The lawsuit was filed Jan. 11 and alleges Hartford HealthCare monopolized regional medical care by acquiring physician practices and demanding physicians refer cases to its facilities.

Five things to know:

1. Hartford HealthCare admits to hiring doctors from St. Francis but said the hospital should instead focus on using its finances to keep physicians rather than battle competition. "There is no reason it could not do so, particularly given its massive financial resources — it has higher operating margins than Hartford HealthCare, and is owned by industry giant Trinity Health, a system that includes about 90 other hospitals," the motion said.

2. The motion also argues that the lawsuit is an attempt to deny physicians the right to find better employment, and that it would be no different if the hospital lost physicians to any other competitor.

3. "We strongly disagree with Hartford HealthCare's position and remain committed to protecting our patients, physicians and the community," a St. Francis spokesperson told the CT Mirror. Our ultimate goal remains that the residents of greater Hartford area have access to healthcare that is high in quality with lower costs."

4. "St. Francis, which is one of almost 90 hospitals across the nation run by Michigan-based Trinity Health, is bringing this suit not because of a reduction in competition, but because of competition itself — the kind of competition and innovation that benefits patients and that antitrust laws are designed to protect," a Hartford Healthcare spokesperson told the CT Mirror.

5. St. Francis has 21 days to respond to the motion and then Hartford HealthCare may file a rebuttal claim, according to the CT Mirror.

Read more here.