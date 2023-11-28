Georgia Senate committee urges ditching CON laws

A Georgia Senate committee made up of lawmakers, healthcare executives and an insurance industry representative voted 6 to 3 recommending a repeal of certificate of need laws, The Augusta Chronicle reported Nov. 28.

The CON law requires healthcare providers to demonstrate need before building a new facility. Legislative Republicans in the state have backed a total repeal of the CON laws. Due to the committee's recommendations, the Senate will consider CON repeal in its 2024 legislative session.

During the 2023 legislative session, two measures seeking to reform CON laws failed to make it past the senate. Some advocacy groups have opposed CON reform or repeal on the basis that for-profit providers would take away paying patients from rural hospitals.