Georgia hospital cleared of wrongdoing after investigation into COVID-19 test results

The Georgia Department of Community Health determined Landmark Hospital of Athens (Ga.) is in compliance with Medicare certification requirements after a lawsuit filed by four hospital employees prompted an investigation.

Four nurses sued the 42-bed hospital June 17, alleging improper COVID-19 testing and false reporting of results. The nurses claim they were instructed to take tracheal swabs and then send them to a lab that only tests nasal swabs. The swabs were allegedly rejected because the lab was unable to perform the COVID-19 tests on those types of specimens.

The lawsuit prompted a week-long investigation by state health regulators, who determined the hospital is in compliance concerning nursing services and infection prevention and control related to COVID-19, the hospital announced July 14.

"We welcomed this investigation because we never doubted the professionalism and quality of our patient care," said Marie Saylor, CEO of Landmark Hospital of Athens, in a news release. "Our first priority has always been the safety and well-being of our patients, staff and community. Our belief is this report will put these unfounded allegations behind us."

The hospital has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

