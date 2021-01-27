Former Veterans Affairs physician sentenced for sexual abuse

A former physician of osteopathic medicine who worked at a West Virginia hospital has been sentenced to 300 months in prison and three years of supervised release for sexually abusing veterans, the U.S. Justice Department announced this week.

The sentencing comes after Jonathan Yates, 52, of Bluefield, Va., pleaded guilty last September to three felony counts of deprivation of rights under color of law by abusing them.

Mr. Yates worked at Beckley (W.Va.) VA Medical Center. While working there as a VA physician and a federal employee, he sexually abused three veterans under the guise of legitimate medical care, according to the Justice Department, which cites plea documents. The veterans were seeking treatment to manage chronic pain through osteopathic manipulative therapy.

Mr. Yates surrendered his medical licenses as part of his plea agreement.

