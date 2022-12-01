Former New York physician sentenced to 9 years for fraud — his 2nd time behind bars

A former New York physician was sentenced to prison for 111 months for fraud and identity theft as he attempted to steal almost $1 million from medical peer review companies, the Justice Department said Nov. 30. It was the second time the physician, Spyros Panos, has faced prison.

Mr. Panos, of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., impersonated a licensed orthopedic surgeon in Westchester County as he defrauded the companies to the tune of $876,389.97, a Justice Department release said.

At the time of the scheme, he had surrendered his medical license because of a previous indictment over fraud. Once released from prison for that conviction, Mr. Panos resumed the scheme for which he now faces a long sentence.