Former Jefferson Health physician alleges pay discrimination, sexist behavior

A former physician at a hospital owned by Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health is suing because of alleged discriminatory pay rates as well as frequent sexist behavior by a superior, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported June 7.

Sudeshna Chatterjee-Paer, MD, who worked as a gynecologic oncologist at the Jefferson Abington (Pa.) Hospital from 2018 to 2021, said in the lawsuit that a less qualified male physician in the same field was paid $80,000 more than her. In addition, another male physician was hired at a $400,000 yearly salary.

Dr. Chatterjee-Paer's salary was originally offered at $285,000 annually, something she negotiated upward to total $315,000, according to the report.

The lawsuit also lists other examples of pay discrimination at the hospital, the report said.

In addition, the former Jefferson Health physician, now working for Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare, alleges that Mark Shahin, MD, a gynecologic oncologist, "created a hostile environment toward women by routinely shouting at them, unjustifiably criticizing their work, and making sexist remarks."

A Jefferson Health spokesperson told the Inquirer: "We cannot comment on ongoing legal matters, but we believe these allegations are baseless and untrue, and we intend to use our legal avenues to defend our position."





