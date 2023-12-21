Florida nurse gets 20 years for $192M billing scam

A Florida nurse practitioner faces 20 years in prison for a $192 million Medicare fraud scheme that left her ordering more cancer genetic tests than any other provider in the United States.

Elizabeth Hernandez, 45, of Miami, signed orders for medically unnecessary durable medical equipment, telemedicine visits and genetic testing for Medicare beneficiaries that she never spoke to, examined, or treated, according to court documents.

Medicare members were contacted by telemarketing companies, who convinced them to accept orthotic braces, telemedicine care and genetic tests. The pre-filled orders for these products and services then went to Ms. Hernandez, who signed them, confirming that she had examined or treated the patients.

Ms. Hernandez routinely billed Medicare for more than 24 hours of telemedicine in a single day and ordered more cancer genetic tests for Medicare beneficiaries than any other provider in the country. She pocketed approximately $1.6 million from the scheme, which funded her purchases of expensive cars, jewelry, home renovations and travel.

Ms. Hernandez was convicted in September and sentenced Dec. 21 to 20 years in prison for her role in the scheme, which was investigated by HHS and the FBI.