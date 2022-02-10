Epic, IBM, Teladoc support legislation to modernize health privacy laws

Epic, IBM, Teladoc Health and Athenahealth are among the companies supporting proposed health privacy legislation aimed at modernizing outdated health privacy laws and regulations.

On Feb. 9, U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, MD, and Tammy Baldwin introduced the Health Data Use and Privacy Commission Act, which would establish a commission tasked with researching and recommending to Congress how to modernize the use of health data and privacy laws.

The legislation is intended to ensure patient privacy and trust is upheld while balancing the needs of physicians to access data and patient information that is crucial to coordinating care.

"As a doctor, the potential of new technology to improve patient care seems limitless. But Americans must be able to trust that their personal health data is protected if this technology can meet its full potential," Dr. Cassidy said in the press release. "[The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act] must be updated for the modern day. This legislation starts this process on a pathway to make sure it is done right."

HIPAA is a 25-year-old law protecting interactions between patients and physicians, but it does not apply to health data that is recorded on emerging technologies such as cell phones and smart watches. This lack of protection, according to the press release, could potentially put data at risk.

The commission would be responsible for analyzing and comparing existing protections for personal health information at the state and federal level, along with current health data uses in a variety of industries.

Currently, the proposed legislation is supported by the American College of Cardiology, Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness, Association of Clinical Research Organizations, Athenahealth, Epic Systems, Executives for Health Innovation, Federation of American Hospitals, Heath Innovation Alliance, IBM, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Teladoc Health and United Spinal Association.