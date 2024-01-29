Employee stabbed at Ascension hospital: Police

An employee at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee was stabbed in the emergency department early Jan. 29, according to police.

Milwaukee police confirmed to local news outlets that an 18-year-old man stabbed a 47-year-old hospital employee around 6 a.m. In a statement to Becker's, Ascension confirmed the employee was a security guard.

"One of our security guards was injured during an altercation with an individual who entered the emergency department," a spokesperson for Ascension Wisconsin said in a statement. "The security guard was treated for their injuries and has been released. Milwaukee Police were on scene almost immediately and took the individual into custody. We are cooperating with MPD on their investigation. The ER remains open. Safety is our top priority and we would like to thank everyone who worked together to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, associates and providers."

The suspect was arrested and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.