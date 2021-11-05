City to cooperate with FBI in Chicago hospital vaccine program investigation

The mayor of Chicago has confirmed that the city is cooperating with the FBI in the ongoing investigation into Loretto Hospital's vaccination program, Block Club Chicago reported Nov. 5.

The investigation comes after reports that the hospital's program vaccinated ineligible people with ties to hospital administrators earlier in the year. In response, two federal grand jury subpoenas were issued in May and September. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a Nov. 5 press conference that the city is cooperating with the probe, though she doesn't think any agencies have been subpoenaed.

"Yes, we are cooperating. They've asked individuals questions about things related to Loretto," Ms. Lightfoot said. "I don’t want to go any further because this is an ongoing federal investigation. But of course we've cooperated."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also said that the FBI has the cooperation of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Block Club and the Better Government Association published an audit revealing that more than half of the early on-site vaccine doses administered by Loretto Hospital went to white and Asian people, despite the safety-net hospital serving an area that is 79 percent Black. This was during late December and early 2021, when vaccines were scarce and the pandemic continued to ravage low-income communities of color at a disproportionate rate.

On March 10, Loretto Hospital vaccinated ineligible people at Trump Tower, where the then-CFO and COO, Anosh Ahmed, MD, owned a condo. At this time, vaccinations were limited to front-line workers, healthcare staff, and those 65 and older.

Loretto officials did not respond to requests for comment by Block Club.