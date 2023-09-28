California law to protect clinicians offering out-of-state abortion care

California clinicians who provide abortion, contraception or gender-affirming care services to out-of-state patients will be offered legal protections under a new law that takes effect in 2024.

Senate Bill 345, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 27, will allow individuals in states with restrictive laws to access California healthcare providers through telehealth or videoconferencing and receive medication from participating California pharmacies.

Under the new law, clinicians will receive legal protections from criminal and civil actions initiated in another state, as long as they are practicing in California. The law takes effect Jan. 1.

Mr. Newsom also signed a separate bill into law Sept. 27, which allows medical residents in states with abortion bans to receive training in California.