AMA pleads with Supreme Court to uphold vaccine mandates

The American Medical Association filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court on Dec. 30 urging the court to uphold the federal government's mandatory vaccinations and testing requirements for large businesses.

The AMA-led brief was joined by 15 medical organizations that are in favor of the strategy to increase vaccinations.

According to the brief, the AMA believes that halting enforcement of required vaccinations and testing for employers with more than 100 employees would "cause severe and irreparable harm to the public interest."

The Supreme Court will hold oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates in a special session Jan. 7. This will determine whether the federal government can mandate vaccinations.