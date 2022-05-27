9 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a health system facing an antitrust lawsuit to a Georgia hospital accused of disability discrimination, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Advocate Aurora used market power to suppress competition, lawsuit alleges

A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Advocate Aurora Health of engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised healthcare costs for Wisconsin employers. The lawsuit alleges Advocate Aurora, dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., has used anticompetitive methods, including forcing commercial health plans to include all of its "overpriced" facilities in network, even if the plans would rather only include some.

2. Georgia hospital accused of disability discrimination

The Equal Employment Oppor­tunity Commission filed a lawsuit accusing Atlanta-based Grady Memorial Hospital of failing to accommodate the disability of an employee and then firing her because of her disability.

3. Walgreens sues Meritus over health system's new pharmacy

Walgreens filed a lawsuit against Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Medical Center May 13, alleging the hospital's new pharmacy violates a contract with the retail pharmacy chain.

4. New York AG sues over hospital retirees' pensions

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit alleging the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany evaded its fiduciary and legal responsibilities to former hospital employees by mishandling the hospital's pension.

5. University of California to pay $374.4M to settle abuse claims against former gynecologist

The University of California will pay $374.4 million to resolve claims by 312 women who alleged they were sexually abused when treated by a former longtime UCLA gynecologist.

6. Medical device manufacturer accused of potentially exposing Medicare patients to infections

A New Hampshire-based medical device manufacturer and its owner are accused of violating the False Claims Act by encouraging providers to improperly reuse single-user rectal sensors and single-use catheters on multiple patients.

7. U of Maryland provider pays nearly $300K to settle false claims allegations

Easton-based University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is paying $300,000 to settle charges that it submitted false claims to Medicaid for radiation therapy and diagnostic services.

8. Health plan faces lawsuit after breach affects 850,000 patients

A California health plan is facing a lawsuit after a data breach that reportedly affected more than 850,000 patients.

9. Drugmakers, PBMs conspired to inflate insulin costs, Arkansas lawsuit claims

Arkansas' attorney general filed a lawsuit May 11 alleging that drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers conspired to artificially drive up the cost of insulin.