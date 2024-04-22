8 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From three Pennsylvania health systems suing Aetna to the former CEO of Desert Healthcare filing a wrongful termination claim, here are eight lawsuits, settlements and legal developments Becker's has reported since April 12:

1. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health fired back against a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that aims to prevent the health system's acquisition of two hospitals from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

2. Conrado Bárzaga, MD, former CEO of Palm Springs, Calif.-based Desert Healthcare District & Foundation, filed a claim alleging wrongful termination.

3. A federal judge in Colorado ruled against Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado's challenge of a new Defense Department rule it said would cost the hospital millions of dollars.

4. A group of three Pennsylvania health systems sued Aetna, alleging the insurer subtracted the cost of supplemental benefits from money intended for patient care.

5. A critical access hospital in North Dakota will pay $45,000 to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit accusing it of illegally discharging an African American employee after she reported racial harassment.

6. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell backed the Federal Trade Commission's bid to block Novant Health's proposed acquisition of two hospitals from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

7. A federal lawsuit filed against Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health alleges the health system shared patient information with Facebook and Google.

8. The National Labor Relations Board issued a formal complaint against St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., indicting it on multiple charges related to nurse management and staffing concerns.