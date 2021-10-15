8 recent hospital lawsuits

From an Illinois system seeking dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit to a Pennsylvania health system defending against false claims allegations, here are the latest hospital lawsuits making headlines.

1. UPMC defends surgery practices in battle with feds

UPMC is defending its surgery and billing practices after the Justice Department filed a false claims complaint against the Pittsburgh-based system, its physician group and the chair of its department of cardiothoracic surgery.

2. Workers sue Louisiana's largest health system to block vaccination mandate

About 40 employees of Louisiana's largest health system are suing Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in Caddo Parish District Court to block the system's COVID-19 vaccination mandate

3. Illinois health system asks court to dismiss antitrust suit

Carbondale, Ill.-based Southern Illinois Hospital Services is asking for dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit seeking to prevent it from acquiring Harrisburg (Ill.) Medical Center.

4. 506-bed Pennsylvania hospital must face overpayment suit, judge rules

Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of hospitals claiming it unlawfully received millions in state funding by inflating reimbursement claims was denied by a Pennsylvania federal judge Oct. 12.

5. US to join suit against Tennessee health system alleging $800M in fraud

The U.S. government filed a motion to intervene Oct. 8 in a whistleblower false claims lawsuit filed against Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn.

6. Cyberattack on Alabama hospital linked to 1st alleged ransomware death

A lawsuit is alleging that a 2019 ransomware attack on Mobile, Ala.-based Springhill Medical Center resulted in a baby's death, according to a Sept. 30 report by The Wall Street Journal.

7. Federal court upholds St. Elizabeth Healthcare's COVID-19 vaccination mandate

A federal judge denied a request by workers at Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare to prohibit enforcement of the system's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

8. UC San Diego Health sued over data breach affecting 500,000 patients

A former patient sued UC San Diego Health claiming the health system took too long to notify patients of a data breach and that it had inadequate cybersecurity measures in place after hackers accessed employee email accounts for four months.