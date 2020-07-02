6 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From hospitals filing an appeal in a price disclosure lawsuit against HHS to Novartis paying $678 million to settle kickback allegations, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Novartis to pay $678M to settle kickback lawsuit

Novartis agreed to pay $678 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it bribed physicians to boost prescriptions of its drugs.

2. Hospitals file appeal in price disclosure suit

The American Hospital Association filed an appeal in a lawsuit challenging a rule that requires hospitals to disclose rates they negotiate with insurers beginning in 2021.

3. UnityPoint Health to pay $2.8M+ settlement over phishing attacks: 6 details

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health agreed to settle a proposed class-action lawsuit related to two cybersecurity issues that compromised patient information.

4. TeamHealth's racketeering lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare can proceed, court says

A district court will allow a lawsuit filed against UnitedHealthcare to proceed in which physician staffing firm TeamHealth accuses the insurer of racketeering.

5. Pfizer sues HHS over Medicare rules

Pfizer filed a lawsuit June 26 accusing HHS of blocking it from providing financial aid to Medicare beneficiaries for its two heart disease drugs.

6. Piedmont Healthcare to pay $16M to settle allegations it overbilled Medicare

Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare will pay $16 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by billing at a more expensive inpatient rate for patients who could have received outpatient care.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Former hospital executive charged in $1.4B billing scheme

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to strike down ACA

Ex-Georgia hospital CEO, board member sentenced on federal charges

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.