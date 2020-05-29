5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From six Blue Cross Blue Shield companies suing CVS Health to an emergency room physician suing PeaceHealth, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Fired Washington ER physician sues PeaceHealth, TeamHealth; seeks reinstatement

An emergency room physician who was fired after criticizing his hospital's coronavirus response is suing Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth, its COO Richard DeCarlo and national medical staffing firm TeamHealth.

2. 6 BCBS companies sue CVS, claiming decadelong insurance fraud scheme

Six Blue Cross Blue Shield companies filed a lawsuit against CVS Health, claiming the retail pharmacy chain has "intentionally engaged" in a fraud scheme for more than a decade to overcharge for prescription drugs by submitting insurance claims for payment at artificially inflated prices.

3. MUSC Health authority sues Community Health Systems over Medicare payments

The Medical University Hospital Authority, the governing board of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, filed a lawsuit May 18 against Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems over Medicare payments.

4. Beaumont, staffing agencies accused of neglecting sexual harassment claims

Attorneys filed a lawsuit alleging Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health and its recruiters, CrossFire Group and MedNational Staffing, neglected to address allegations of sexual harassment against a Beaumont supervisor.

5. Illinois nurse sues nursing home, claims she was fired for bringing up COVID-19 concerns

A nurse claims she was fired from a nursing facility for "insubordination" after voicing concern about COVID-19 safety issues.

