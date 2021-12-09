5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

- Small
- Medium
- Large
From medical groups urging a federal court to preserve vaccination requirements for healthcare workers to the Supreme Court declining to hear an antitrust suit against a North Carolina health system, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.
1. Jury awards TeamHealth $60M in punitive damages from UnitedHealth
A jury ruled that UnitedHealthcare must pay out $60 million in punitive damages after losing a Nevada lawsuit against physician services company TeamHealth over provider underpayments.
2. Hospital, physician groups sue feds over surprise-billing provision
Associations representing hospitals and physicians are suing the federal government over the independent dispute resolution process outlined in CMS' surprise-billing rule.
3. 12 medical groups urge court to preserve vaccination requirements for healthcare workers
Democracy Forward, a nonprofit legal organization, filed an amicus brief Dec. 7 urging a federal court to preserve CMS' interim final vaccination rule for healthcare workers.
4. Biden's vaccination mandate for federal contractors blocked nationwide
A federal court issued a nationwide block on the enforcement of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal government contractors.
5. Supreme Court won't hear antitrust suit against Atrium Health
The U.S. Supreme Court declined Dec. 6 to hear an antitrust lawsuit against Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health that challenged its market dominance.