5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From medical groups urging a federal court to preserve vaccination requirements for healthcare workers to the Supreme Court declining to hear an antitrust suit against a North Carolina health system, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Jury awards TeamHealth $60M in punitive damages from UnitedHealth

A jury ruled that UnitedHealthcare must pay out $60 million in punitive damages after losing a Nevada lawsuit against physician services company TeamHealth over provider underpayments.

2. Hospital, physician groups sue feds over surprise-billing provision

Associations representing hospitals and physicians are suing the federal government over the independent dispute resolution process outlined in CMS' surprise-billing rule.



3. 12 medical groups urge court to preserve vaccination requirements for healthcare workers

Democracy Forward, a nonprofit legal organization, filed an amicus brief Dec. 7 urging a federal court to preserve CMS' interim final vaccination rule for healthcare workers.

4. Biden's vaccination mandate for federal contractors blocked nationwide

A federal court issued a nationwide block on the enforcement of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal government contractors.



5. Supreme Court won't hear antitrust suit against Atrium Health

The U.S. Supreme Court declined Dec. 6 to hear an antitrust lawsuit against Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health that challenged its market dominance.