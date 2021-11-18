5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From litigation over federal vaccination mandates to air ambulance companies filing a lawsuit to halt a surprise-billing rule provision, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. U of Miami must face former health system exec's false claims retaliation suit

The University of Miami, which operates a variety of medical facilities and medical education institutions, must face a retaliation lawsuit filed by a former operations and compliance officer who claimed the organization violated the False Claims Act by firing him for raising concerns about Medicare billing practices, a Florida district court said Nov. 16.

2. Appeals court in Ohio to hear challenges to federal vaccination mandate for businesses

Challenges to the federal government's vaccinate-or-test mandate for businesses were consolidated Nov. 16 at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati.

3. Air ambulance companies sue over surprise-billing provision, say it lets insurers dictate 'deflated rates'

A trade association representing air ambulance companies sued several government entities, including HHS, in an effort to halt a provision in the surprise-billing rule.

4. 12 more states challenge healthcare worker vaccination mandate

A coalition of 12 states sued the federal government Nov. 15 to block a CMS mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs. The lawsuit was filed five days after 10 other states sued the federal government over the mandate.

5. Former UnitedHealth exec says company would only pay surprise bills after complaints

The former head of UnitedHealthcare's Shared Savings Program alleged during testimony that the insurer was willing to pay for its members' surprise medical bills, but only if they filed a complaint to the company.